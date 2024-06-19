In brief Simplifying... In brief Swara Bhasker predicts increased scrutiny for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's relationship, defending their right to privacy and choice of wedding.

Bhasker, who recently revealed her daughter's face, warns of the common societal interference in personal lives, especially when children are involved.

Meanwhile, Sinha and Iqbal, a couple for over seven years, are planning a court marriage in Mumbai followed by a party for close friends and family. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Swara Bhasker discusses challenges faced by interfaith couples

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal to face more criticism, predicts Swara Bhasker

By Tanvi Gupta 03:38 pm Jun 19, 202403:38 pm

What's the story Actor Swara Bhasker recently discussed the challenges faced by interfaith couples, citing the example of her friend Sonakshi Sinha, who is set to marry actor Zaheer Iqbal. In an interview, Bhasker—who herself is in an interfaith marriage with activist Fahad Ahmad—revealed how Sinha-Iqbal are encountering criticism ahead of their wedding on June 23. She highlighted the controversial concept of "love jihad," and candidly shared her own experience dealing with trolls.

Privacy rights

Bhasker defended Sinha and Iqbal's right to privacy

When questioned about Sinha and Iqbal's relationship, Bhasker defended their right to privacy. She told Connect Cine, "Lots of experts offered their opinions during my wedding as well. But we're talking about two consenting adults here. What they do in their private lives, whether they get married or not, it's up to them." Highlighting that it's nobody's business if they opt for a "court marriage, a nikaah or an Arya Samaj wedding," she further stated, "It's Sonakshi's life."

Future scrutiny

'Wait and watch, when they have a child...'

Bhasker also pointed out that such scrutiny is common in Indian and South Asian societies where people often interfere in each other's lives. She predicted, "Wait and watch, when they have a child, there will be a separate debate around the child's name." Drawing from her own experience and that of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's children, she said, "It's completely idiotic...but this isn't going to end anytime soon." The Khans share two children: Taimur and Jehangir.

Face reveal

Bhasker recently revealed her daughter's face

On Wednesday, Bhasker publicly revealed the face of her nine-month-old daughter Raabiyaa for the first time. She and her husband welcomed their first child on September 23 last year. Swara shared a photo on her Instagram story showing Raabiyaa sitting on a chair in what appears to be a garden, dressed in a charming pink floral co-ord outfit. Bhasker, who had a court wedding, had announced her pregnancy in June 2023.

Wedding plans

Sinha and Iqbal's upcoming wedding details revealed

Meanwhile, Sinha and Iqbal, who have been dating each other for over seven years, are set to marry on June 23. Per reports, the couple plans to host a party for their close friends and family members following their court marriage in Mumbai. Prior to their relationship, the pair had worked together in the 2022 film Double XL and the music video titled Blockbuster.