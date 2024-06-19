In brief Simplifying... In brief Sonakshi and Zaheer are set to have their haldi ceremony at Sonakshi's new Bandra home, with less than 50 close friends and family invited.

The couple aims for intimate wedding celebrations, culminating in a grand reception.

Breaking away from tradition, Sonakshi has chosen a minimalist decor for the ceremony, avoiding the typical yellow and pink haldi theme.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's pre-wedding celebrations will start on Thursday

Sonakshi-Zaheer's haldi ceremony on Thursday; less than 50 guests invited

What's the story Actor couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, set to marry on June 23, are planning their festivities uniquely. Per a report by HT, their celebrations will begin with a traditional haldi ceremony on Thursday, with only close friends and family in attendance. Earlier, both Iqbal and Sinha posted pictures from what seemed like a bachelor and bachelorette party with their close friends.

Venue details

Ceremony to be held at Sinha's new residence

A source told HT, "The haldi function will happen at Sonakshi's new home in Bandra that she bought recently after leaving her parents' house." "It will be a tight setting with only close friends and family, and less than 50 people have been invited for the function, and that's why they opted for Sona's house as the venue."

Wedding plans

Couple's desire for intimate wedding celebrations

The couple has expressed their wish for all wedding functions to be intimate. "Since the day they started planning their wedding, they were sure about having their close-knit circle around for their festivities, and end the celebrations with a huge party," shared the insider. "Of course they want to celebrate their happiness with their industry friends, so the reception will be big."

Decor details

Sinha opts for minimalist decor for the ceremony

For the ceremony, Sinha is choosing a minimalist approach that strays from traditional themes. The insider revealed, "She wants to keep the ambience very minimalist, and she has suggested certain decor ideas to the planners." "Sonakshi is not going for a typical yellow and pink themed haldi, but it will be something different from what we usually see in such ceremonies as she wanted to avoid mainstream decoration."