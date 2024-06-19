Sonakshi-Zaheer's haldi ceremony on Thursday; less than 50 guests invited
Actor couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, set to marry on June 23, are planning their festivities uniquely. Per a report by HT, their celebrations will begin with a traditional haldi ceremony on Thursday, with only close friends and family in attendance. Earlier, both Iqbal and Sinha posted pictures from what seemed like a bachelor and bachelorette party with their close friends.
Ceremony to be held at Sinha's new residence
A source told HT, "The haldi function will happen at Sonakshi's new home in Bandra that she bought recently after leaving her parents' house." "It will be a tight setting with only close friends and family, and less than 50 people have been invited for the function, and that's why they opted for Sona's house as the venue."
Couple's desire for intimate wedding celebrations
The couple has expressed their wish for all wedding functions to be intimate. "Since the day they started planning their wedding, they were sure about having their close-knit circle around for their festivities, and end the celebrations with a huge party," shared the insider. "Of course they want to celebrate their happiness with their industry friends, so the reception will be big."
Sinha opts for minimalist decor for the ceremony
For the ceremony, Sinha is choosing a minimalist approach that strays from traditional themes. The insider revealed, "She wants to keep the ambience very minimalist, and she has suggested certain decor ideas to the planners." "Sonakshi is not going for a typical yellow and pink themed haldi, but it will be something different from what we usually see in such ceremonies as she wanted to avoid mainstream decoration."