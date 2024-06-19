In brief Simplifying... In brief Anil Kapoor, who has interacted with several Bigg Boss contestants, empathizes with the challenges they face in the house.

He believes in authenticity when hosting and humorously stated he'd only participate if Salman Khan and Karan Johar were contestants.

Kapoor, reflecting on his past hosting role, mentioned his wife as the 'Big Boss' of his house.

He revealed Sidharth Shukla, the late winner of Bigg Boss 13, as his favorite winner, recalling their dance together at the Golden Petal Awards. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Anil Kapoor discusses all things 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Anil Kapoor reveals Sidharth Shukla is his favorite 'BB' winner

By Isha Sharma 09:17 am Jun 19, 202409:17 am

What's the story Renowned Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor, will be the host for the third season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss OTT. In a conversation with HT, Kapoor talked about his preparation for the show, stepping into Salman Khan's shoes, and bringing his own magic to the long-running reality show. The show will stream on JioCinema from June 21.

Show insights

'My heart goes to the contestants'

Kapoor, who has worked with past Bigg Boss contestants like Shamita Shetty and Poonam Dhillon, shared his understanding of the show based on these interactions. He said, "The contestants obviously say that it's very tough. It's not easy being in the house. It's a big, big challenge." "And sometimes, they have to go through a lot. So when I was speaking to them, my heart went out to them."

Hosting style

His approach to hosting and potential participation

When asked about his hosting style, Kapoor emphasized the importance of authenticity. "We're all different people. So the idea is just to be yourself, use your life experiences and the kind of person you are," he stated. Interestingly, he also humorously revealed that he would only participate as a contestant if Khan and Karan Johar were also contestants.

Reflections

Kapoor reflects on past hosting role and personal life

Kapoor reflected on his previous hosting role as Prem Kumar in the 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire. Unlike his character in that film who was "very grey," Kapoor stated that in Bigg Boss, "I have to be very fair." In a lighter vein, he referred to his wife Sunita Kapoor as the 'Bigg Boss' of his house, with his survival strategy being to "listen to the Big Boss."

Favorite winner

The veteran revealed who his favorite 'BB' winner is

Kapoor also took this opportunity to talk about his favorite winner in the history of Bigg Boss. He said, "Sidharth Shukla. There used to be the Golden Petal Awards on Colors, in which I'd danced with him. He was a good looking guy and among my favourite winners." The late Shukla was the winner of Bigg Boss 13, regarded by many as the best season of Bigg Boss yet.