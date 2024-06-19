Anil Kapoor reveals Sidharth Shukla is his favorite 'BB' winner
Renowned Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor, will be the host for the third season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss OTT. In a conversation with HT, Kapoor talked about his preparation for the show, stepping into Salman Khan's shoes, and bringing his own magic to the long-running reality show. The show will stream on JioCinema from June 21.
'My heart goes to the contestants'
Kapoor, who has worked with past Bigg Boss contestants like Shamita Shetty and Poonam Dhillon, shared his understanding of the show based on these interactions. He said, "The contestants obviously say that it's very tough. It's not easy being in the house. It's a big, big challenge." "And sometimes, they have to go through a lot. So when I was speaking to them, my heart went out to them."
His approach to hosting and potential participation
When asked about his hosting style, Kapoor emphasized the importance of authenticity. "We're all different people. So the idea is just to be yourself, use your life experiences and the kind of person you are," he stated. Interestingly, he also humorously revealed that he would only participate as a contestant if Khan and Karan Johar were also contestants.
Kapoor reflects on past hosting role and personal life
Kapoor reflected on his previous hosting role as Prem Kumar in the 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire. Unlike his character in that film who was "very grey," Kapoor stated that in Bigg Boss, "I have to be very fair." In a lighter vein, he referred to his wife Sunita Kapoor as the 'Bigg Boss' of his house, with his survival strategy being to "listen to the Big Boss."
The veteran revealed who his favorite 'BB' winner is
Kapoor also took this opportunity to talk about his favorite winner in the history of Bigg Boss. He said, "Sidharth Shukla. There used to be the Golden Petal Awards on Colors, in which I'd danced with him. He was a good looking guy and among my favourite winners." The late Shukla was the winner of Bigg Boss 13, regarded by many as the best season of Bigg Boss yet.