'Bloodshot' Justin Timberlake arrested for DWI; later released from custody

By Isha Sharma 09:00 am Jun 19, 202409:00 am

What's the story In a piece of shocking news, pop icon Justin Timberlake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) in Sag Harbor, New York, as confirmed by his attorney. The 43-year-old singer was pulled over by police at approximately 12:37 a.m. on Tuesday (local time) after he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and maintain his lane while driving a 2025 BMW. The Sag Harbor Police Department stated that Timberlake was "operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition."

Sobriety tests

Timberlake admits to drinking, fails sobriety tests

During the traffic stop, Timberlake admitted to consuming "one martini" and admitted that he "followed [his] friends home," according to court records. The records also noted his eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" with a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" on his breath. The arresting officer reported that Timberlake was "unable to divide attention," had "slowed speech," was "unsteady afoot" and performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.

Arraignment details

Timberlake refused chemical test, held overnight for arraignment

Per reports, Timberlake refused a chemical test three times, initially stating, "No, I'm not doing a chemical test." After failing the field sobriety tests, he was arrested and held overnight for arraignment. His attorney Ed Burke confirmed that Timberlake was cited for running the stop sign and failure to keep in his lane. He was later arraigned in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released without bail.

Upcoming court date

Timberlake's next court appearance scheduled for July 26

Following his arraignment, the singer's next court date has been scheduled for July 26th and will be a virtual appearance. Prior to his arrest, he had left the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, an upscale village located in the Hamptons on eastern Long Island. The Grammy-winning artist is currently on tour promoting his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was. His next performance is set for Friday at the United Center in Chicago.

Timberlake's mugshot has been released by the authorities