Next Article

AIG and Creativeland Studios form joint venture

Hollywood's AIG to launch in India; partners with Creativeland Studios

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:53 pm Jun 12, 202402:53 pm

What's the story Artist International Group (AIG), a leading Hollywood talent agency, is set to establish its presence in India through a strategic partnership with Creativeland Studios. The joint venture, named AIG India, is a collaborative effort led by David Unger of AIG and Sajan Raj Kurup of Creativeland Studios. The primary objective of this new venture is to bridge the gap between Hollywood and India's flourishing creative industry.

Mission

AIG India's mission to promote Indian talent globally

AIG India will be dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and promoting Indian talent across various artistic disciplines. The company plans to leverage AIG's global network and Creativeland Studios's deep understanding of the Indian market to achieve this goal. The joint venture aims to provide Indian artists with opportunities for international recognition while also introducing foreign talent to India. This initiative is expected to enrich the cultural landscape of both nations.

Talent lineup

AIG India's upcoming talent lineup and Creativeland Studios's role

AIG currently represents a diverse range of global talent, including Michelle Yeoh, Anil Kapoor, Fan Bingbing, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, and Gong Li. AIG India is expected to announce its own lineup of Indian talent soon. Creativeland Studios Entertainment LLP, a division of Creativeland Asia Group, is known for its expertise in curating, producing, and aggregating long-format storytelling. This experience will be instrumental in shaping the content strategy for AIG India.

Insights

Statements from Unger and Kurup on the joint venture

Unger expressed his vision for the joint venture, stating, "Through this joint venture, we aim to unlock new avenues for Indian artists to showcase their work globally and hope to bring Hollywood and global talents to India, fostering true collaborations." Kurup echoed this sentiment, saying, "I am a firm believer that content and talent are geography agnostic...This joint venture is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity and fostering a vibrant cultural exchange."