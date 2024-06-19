In brief Simplifying... In brief Coldplay is making waves in the music industry with their eco-friendly approach to album production.

Their latest album, 'Moon Music', will be the first vinyl made from 70% recycled plastic bottles, reducing carbon emissions by 85% and preventing 25 tonnes of virgin plastic production.

The band's CDs will also be made from 90% recycled plastic, resulting in a 78% reduction in emissions.

This green initiative extends to their world tour, where they've cut their carbon footprint by 59% through innovative solutions like energy-generating dancefloors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Coldplay's upcoming album's vinyls will be made from recycled plastic

Coldplay's 'Moon Music': First vinyl made from recycled plastic bottles

By Isha Sharma 02:00 am Jun 19, 202402:00 am

What's the story British rock band Coldplay has announced plans to manufacture vinyl copies of their upcoming album, Moon Music, using recycled plastic bottles. This remarkable eco-friendly initiative is part of the band's commitment to creating a highly sustainable vinyl record. Each 140g vinyl copy of the album, set for release on October 4, will be made from 9 plastic bottles recovered from consumer waste.

Environmental partnership

Special edition album supports ocean cleanup efforts

A special "notebook edition" of the album will utilize 70% of the plastic sourced from materials collected by the environmental nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup from Rio Las Vacas, Guatemala. This action aims to prevent plastic waste from entering the Gulf of Honduras and the Atlantic Ocean. Coldplay states that this process will reduce carbon emissions by 85% compared to standard 140g vinyl production and prevent the production of 25 tonnes of virgin plastic.

Sustainable CDs

Coldplay's commitment to eco-friendly CD production

The band's dedication to sustainability also extends to the production of CD copies of Moon Music, which will be made from 90% recycled plastic. This approach results in a mammoth 78% reduction in emissions compared to traditional CD manufacturing. These measures are part of Coldplay's wider efforts to lessen their environmental impact during their ongoing Music of the Spheres world tour, currently ranked as the third-highest grossing tour of all time.

Eco-Touring

Coldplay's efforts to reduce carbon footprint and album collaborations

Earlier this month, the band announced a 59% reduction in their carbon footprint compared to their previous world tour. This was achieved by minimizing plane travel where feasible and implementing innovative technological solutions like energy-generating "kinetic dancefloors" that harness energy from crowd movement. Moon Music, the band's tenth album, marks another collaboration with renowned pop producer Max Martin, known for his contribution to 27 US No. 1 hits.

Sustainable music

Release of Coldplay's new single and industry-wide eco-conscious efforts

The first single from the album, titled feelslikeimfallinginlove, is scheduled for release on June 21. Coldplay's eco-conscious approach aligns with efforts by other artists, such as Billie Eilish, who used recycled vinyl made from offcuts for her recent album Hit Me Hard and Soft. In a March interview with Billboard, Eilish criticized the industry's wastefulness, stating that some artists are producing "40 different vinyl packages... It's so wasteful."