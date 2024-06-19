In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming season of 'BB OTT 3' is set to feature a diverse cast of participants.

Confirmed contestants include TV actors Sai Ketan Rao, known for 'Imlie' and 'Mehndi Hai Rachne Walli', and Sonam Khan, marking her return after three decades.

Speculations are rife about the participation of Sana Makbul Khan, Sana Sultan Khan, Poulomi Das, YouTuber Maxtern, and viral sensation Dolly Chaiwala.

Their unique personalities and experiences are expected to add a fresh dynamic to the show. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' will stream from June 21

'BB OTT 3': Dolly Chaiwala, Maxtern, Sai Ketan may participate

By Isha Sharma 03:34 pm Jun 19, 202403:34 pm

What's the story The much-awaited season 3 of Bigg Boss OTT is set to return with a new host, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, replacing Salman Khan. Now, if a recent Times Now report is to be believed, Maxtern and Dolly Chaiwala are among the confirmed contestants. "Vada Pav Girl" Chandrika Dixit has already been announced as the first participant. Before the show streams from Friday on JioCinema, take a look at other contestants.

Sai Ketan Rao, Sonam Khan

Sai Ketan Rao, Sonam Khan may be seen in show

Sai Ketan Rao, recognized for his roles in popular daily soaps like Imlie and Mehndi Hai Rachne Walli, is confirmed for the show. In an interview with Times Now, Rao expressed his excitement about showing a different side of himself on the show. Model and actor Sonam Khan will also participate in the show, marking her comeback after three decades. She has worked in movies like Tridev and Vijay.

Sana Makbul Khan, Sana Sultan Khan

Sana Makbul Khan and Sana Sultan Khan may partake, too

TV actor Sana Makbul Khan, known for her role in Vish and her participation in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, may also be seen in the show. Another confirmed contestant is Sana Sultan Khan, an actor recognized for her hit music videos such as Sharry Mann's Dilwale and B Praak's Roohedaariyan. Both actors are expected to bring their unique personalities and experiences to the reality show's new season.

Poulomi Das, Sagar Thakur, Dolly Chaiwala

Heavy speculation surrounds Poulomi Das, Sagar Thakur, Dolly Chaiwala

Poulomi Das, known for television series like Naagin 6 and Baarish, is also reportedly confirmed. YouTuber Sagar Thakur, who goes by the name Maxtern and gained fame after a controversy involving Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, is likely to participate. Maxtern currently has an edge due to his large social media following, and so does Dolly Chaiwala, whose real name is Sunil Patil. He went viral after he met Bill Gates in February.