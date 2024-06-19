In brief Simplifying... In brief Chandrika Dixit, a former Haldiram's employee, turned her life around after facing hardships, including her son's illness and harassment from MCD officials.

Despite these challenges, she gained popularity through collaborations with celebrities and her vada pav business.

Now, she's set to reach new heights with her appearance on the JioCinema show, 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Delhi's 'Vada Pav Girl' has become the first confirmed contestant of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'

Chandrika Dixit: From Haldiram's employee to 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'

By Isha Sharma 10:30 am Jun 19, 202410:30 am

What's the story Chandrika Gera Dixit, fondly known as the 'Vada Pav Girl,' has made a name for herself in Delhi's vibrant street food scene. Reportedly previously employed at Haldiram's, she transformed her love for cooking into a successful business selling vada pav. Her venture started with a modest food cart in Sainik Vihar, Delhi, and gained traction after food vlogger Amit Jindal shared a video of her eatery. Now, she has become the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3!

Obstacles faced

Overcoming challenges: Dixit's struggle and success

Per media reports, Dixit quit her job at Haldiram's after her son fell ill with dengue fever, and her husband's odd work hours at Rapido led her to start the food cart. As she gained popularity, she reportedly faced harassment from Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials demanding money despite having paid around ₹35,000 in fees. During this scuffle, several Instagram videos detailing her ordeal went viral.

Stardom

Rising fame: Dixit's collaborations and media presence

Despite the challenges, Dixit remained determined and collaborated with celebrities like Bigg Boss 17's Sunny Arya, Puneet Superstar, and Nagpur's renowned 'Dolly Chaiwala' Sunil Pati. Dixit's persistence bore fruit when she was seen emerging from a Ford Mustang worth over ₹76 lakh in a viral video, hinting at "something big" involving her vada pav business and the luxury car. Now, she is ready to touch new heights of success with the JioCinema show!

Twitter Post

Check out her introduction video here