Abhishek Bachchan purchases six apartments in Borivali! Check price tag
Famed Bollywood actor, Abhishek Bachchan, has reportedly invested in six apartments located in the Borivali area of Mumbai. Hindustan Times reports that these properties are part of the Oberoi Sky City project by Oberoi Realty, with the total cost amounting to ₹15.42cr. The report reveals that the actor has acquired a total of 4,894 sqft of RERA carpet at a price of ₹31,498 per sqft.
Details of Bachchan's new property investments unveiled
The six apartments are located on the 57th floor of a high-rise building along the Western Express Highway in Borivali East. Registered on May 28, these properties also include provisions for 10 car parking spaces. The report reveals that the first apartment was purchased for ₹3.42cr. The second and third apartments were acquired for ₹79 lakh each. The fourth and fifth apartments were bought for ₹3.52cr and ₹3.39cr. The sixth apartment was also secured for ₹3.39cr.
Bachchan's previous investments in Oberoi Realty Properties
This is not the first time Bachchan has invested in properties by Oberoi Realty. In August 2021, he sold an apartment in Mumbai for ₹45.75cr, which was part of the Oberoi 360 West project by Oberoi Realty in Worli. Interestingly, he had initially purchased this property back in 2014 for over ₹41cr. Meanwhile, confirmation of Bachchan's recent purchase comes from property registration documents accessed by Zapkey—a real estate website.
Work-front: Bachchan's upcoming film projects
On the professional front, Bachchan is currently working on an untitled film with director Shoojit Sircar. The film, set to hit theaters on November 15, also features Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani. Additionally, he has another project in the pipeline: Housefull 5 directed by Tarun Mansukhani, which is slated for release in 2025. Bachchan was last seen in the sports drama Ghoomer, available on ZEE5.