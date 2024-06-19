In brief Simplifying... In brief Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has recently invested in six apartments in Borivali East, Mumbai, with prices ranging from ₹79 lakh to ₹3.52cr.

This isn't his first venture into real estate, having previously sold an Oberoi Realty property for ₹45.75cr.

This isn't his first venture into real estate, having previously sold an Oberoi Realty property for ₹45.75cr.

On the work front, Bachchan is busy with upcoming films, including an untitled project with Shoojit Sircar and Housefull 5, set for release in 2025.

Abhishek Bachchan invests in Mumbai properties

Abhishek Bachchan purchases six apartments in Borivali! Check price tag

By Tanvi Gupta 10:15 am Jun 19, 202410:15 am

What's the story Famed Bollywood actor, Abhishek Bachchan, has reportedly invested in six apartments located in the Borivali area of Mumbai. Hindustan Times reports that these properties are part of the Oberoi Sky City project by Oberoi Realty, with the total cost amounting to ₹15.42cr. The report reveals that the actor has acquired a total of 4,894 sqft of RERA carpet at a price of ₹31,498 per sqft.

Property details

Details of Bachchan's new property investments unveiled

The six apartments are located on the 57th floor of a high-rise building along the Western Express Highway in Borivali East. Registered on May 28, these properties also include provisions for 10 car parking spaces. The report reveals that the first apartment was purchased for ₹3.42cr. The second and third apartments were acquired for ₹79 lakh each. The fourth and fifth apartments were bought for ₹3.52cr and ₹3.39cr. The sixth apartment was also secured for ₹3.39cr.

Past investments

Bachchan's previous investments in Oberoi Realty Properties

This is not the first time Bachchan has invested in properties by Oberoi Realty. In August 2021, he sold an apartment in Mumbai for ₹45.75cr, which was part of the Oberoi 360 West project by Oberoi Realty in Worli. Interestingly, he had initially purchased this property back in 2014 for over ₹41cr. Meanwhile, confirmation of Bachchan's recent purchase comes from property registration documents accessed by Zapkey—a real estate website.

Professional front

Work-front: Bachchan's upcoming film projects

On the professional front, Bachchan is currently working on an untitled film with director Shoojit Sircar. The film, set to hit theaters on November 15, also features Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani. Additionally, he has another project in the pipeline: Housefull 5 directed by Tarun Mansukhani, which is slated for release in 2025. Bachchan was last seen in the sports drama Ghoomer, available on ZEE5.