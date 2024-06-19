In brief Simplifying... In brief Alec Baldwin is set to face trial on July 9 for involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Hutchins on the set of 'Rust'.

Prosecutors plan to present evidence of Baldwin's alleged reckless behavior, including instances of him violating safety protocols on set.

Despite these allegations, Baldwin denies pulling the trigger and has pleaded not guilty. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Alec Baldwin's alleged reckless behavior with guns exposed

Prosecutors allege Alec Baldwin's 'history of recklessness' before 'Rust' incident

By Tanvi Gupta 09:55 am Jun 19, 202409:55 am

What's the story Prosecutors in the trial of actor Alec Baldwin have accused him of displaying a pattern of recklessness with firearms on the set of Rust before the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The prosecutors, Kari Morrissey and Erlinda Johnson, filed documents alleging that Baldwin fired a blank round at a crew member and engaged in "horseplay" with a revolver during training. They also claimed his behavior was "erratic and aggressive," raising safety concerns.

Evidence details

Prosecution to present evidence of Baldwin's alleged carelessness

The prosecution plans to introduce "other acts" evidence to show that Baldwin's alleged recklessness extended beyond the fatal incident. This evidence—made public during the February trial of Hannah Gutierrez Reed—includes videos of Baldwin directing crew members by pointing his revolver at them and firing a blank round after "cut" was yelled. Other footage shows him rushing the crew to reload for another take quickly and having his finger on the trigger of his revolver, allegedly violating industry rules.

Safety concerns

Prosecutors allege Baldwin's 'hot-headed' behavior led to safety lapses

Prosecutors have suggested that Baldwin's temperamental behavior on set led to lapses in safety protocols. The recent filing also alleges that he insisted on not adhering to industry safety standards when filming resumed on Rust in Montana, 18 months after Hutchins's fatal shooting. This evidence serves as a notice to the defense of what the prosecution plans to introduce, providing an opportunity for the defense to object.

Past incidents

Prosecutors detailed Baldwin's past aggressive behavior

In an earlier filing, Morrissey mentioned a "long history" of aggressive behavior by Baldwin dating back to 2007, including punching a man over a parking space dispute and allegedly assaulting a photographer. However, she clarified that these episodes have "nothing to do" with the Hutchins case and is not seeking to raise them at trial. Baldwin's attorneys have declined to comment on these allegations.

Trial details

Baldwin to stand trial for involuntary manslaughter

Baldwin is set to face trial on July 9 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, charged with involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins's death. He is accused of negligently pointing a replica vintage Colt revolver at Hutchins and pulling the trigger on the set of the western film Rust which resulted in her death on October 21, 2021. Despite these allegations, Baldwin has denied pulling the trigger and pleaded not guilty.