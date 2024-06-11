Next Article

Bombay High Court excludes Salman Khan from accused's death plea

HC directs removal of Salman's name from accused's death petition

By Tanvi Gupta 10:02 am Jun 11, 202410:02 am

What's the story The Bombay High Court on Monday ordered the removal of Salman Khan's name from a plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the custodial death of Anuj Thapan. The plea was filed by Rita Devi, Thapan's mother, who had named Khan as a respondent. The court responded to Devi's petition stating, "Delete his name." In May, Thapan—accused of supplying weapons in the April 14 shooting case—reportedly died of suicide while in police custody.

Incident details

Background of the incident leading to the plea

The plea was prompted by an incident on April 14, when two individuals, near the Mumbai residence of Khan, fired several rounds into the air before fleeing the scene. The alleged shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were later arrested in Gujarat. Thapan was apprehended from Punjab on April 23 for allegedly supplying weapons and ammunition to the two shooters. Additionally, police recovered a firearm and live cartridges from the Tapi River in Surat on the day of Thapan's arrest.

Foul play allegations

Allegations of foul play in Thapan's custodial death

Thapan was found dead on May 1 inside the toilet of the crime branch police lock-up. While police claim that Thapan committed suicide, Devi alleged foul play in her petition filed on May 3, asserting her son was killed. She requested the High Court to direct the CBI to investigate her son's death, alleging that Thapan was physically assaulted and tortured by police while in custody.

Court query

'This is too far-fetched': HC questioned Khan's involvement in plea

The HC noted that Devi's petition didn't seek any allegations or relief against Khan, questioning the necessity of his involvement. The bench stated, "What is the point of making a person who is supposed to be the victim a party respondent? We see no reason why respondent 4 (Khan) should continue to be in this plea. He is not a necessary party." Further, it noted, "This is too far-fetched...No averment or allegation is made against him."

HC's advise

'Your focus should be on the main issue': HC's advise

The petitioner's advocate informed the court that although they are not seeking any relief against the actor, he should be included in the state CID's probe into Thapan's death. The court responded that it is "up to the CID to make that decision." "Your focus should be on the main issue...By doing this, you are digressing from the core issue which should be your concern," the court advised. The HC has scheduled the matter for further hearing in six weeks.