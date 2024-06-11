Next Article

Bollywood's best environmental dramas you need to watch

What's the story Bollywood has a rich history of weaving compelling narratives around social and environmental issues. These movies not only entertain but also enlighten audiences about the pressing environmental challenges we face today. Here, we explore five evocative Bollywood dramas that bring to light various ecological concerns, from deforestation to water scarcity, in a manner that's accessible to viewers aged eight to 18.

'Secret Superstar'

Secret Superstar (2017) subtly tackles the issue of electronic waste and its environmental repercussions. Focusing on a young girl's ambition to become a singer against her conservative family's wishes, the movie smartly weaves in themes of sustainability and environmental responsibility. It demonstrates how small actions can lead to significant positive changes, serving as an inspirational film for young audiences.

'Kadvi Hawa'

Kadvi Hawa (2017) is a compelling narrative about climate change's severe effects in rural India. It revolves around a village facing the extremes of droughts and floods, portraying the tough situations of farmers trapped by these weather conditions. This film acts as an eye-opener for young viewers, illustrating the grassroots impacts of global warming and emphasizing the urgency of environmental awareness.

'Jalpari: The Desert Mermaid'

Jalpari: The Desert Mermaid (2012) takes its audience on an adventure with siblings visiting their ancestral village, only to find it devoid of basic amenities like water. This scarcity is attributed to excessive deforestation and poor conservation practices. Through its captivating storyline, the film educates viewers on the critical importance of trees and sustainable living practices in fighting environmental degradation effectively.

'Parched'

Set against the backdrop of Rajasthan's picturesque landscapes, Parched (2015) delves into issues like water scarcity and women empowerment. Though it primarily focuses on the lives of four women challenging societal norms, underlying themes highlight how vital water conservation is for survival in arid regions. This film encourages viewers to reflect on water usage and conservation methods critically.

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), while primarily being a love story advocating for sanitation rights in rural India, indirectly touches upon environmental sanitation issues. It underscores how improper waste disposal can contaminate water bodies leading to larger ecological problems. By intertwining romance with social activism, this movie makes an appealing case for hygiene and cleanliness as pillars of environmental health.