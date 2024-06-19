In brief Simplifying... In brief Billy Cyrus and Firerose's marriage is in turmoil, with allegations of abuse and fraud flying.

'Verbal, emotional, psychological abuse': Firerose levels allegations against Billy Cyrus

What's the story Weeks after Miley Cyrus's father Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose—his wife of seven months—she fired back with a counter-complaint. In her response, the Australian musician accuses the country star of "extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse," citing his alleged substance abuse issues as factors contributing to his unpredictable behavior. The complaint, lodged in a Tennessee court on June 14, comes after Cyrus's May 23 divorce petition.

Firerose denied Cyrus's claims of inappropriate marital conduct

Cyrus initially cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct, with a source stating that Firerose "isn't the person he thought he married." The insider also disclosed that Cyrus suspects Firerose married him for financial security rather than love. Regarding this, he sought an annulment on fraud grounds. However, Firerose refuted these allegations in her response, stating that it was Cyrus who had acted inappropriately to the point where cohabitation was "unsafe."

Firerose postponed surgery amid divorce chaos

Firerose (real name Johanna Rose Hodges), diagnosed as a carrier of the BRCA1 gene mutation in 2020, was advised to undergo a preventative double mastectomy and reconstruction surgery in March. The surgery was scheduled for May 24, but Firerose alleges that the weeks leading up to it were filled with "chaos" due to Cyrus's continuous verbal assaults. "When Wife would attempt to voice certain concerns, Husband would often call her a 'selfish f---ing bitch'," the complaint said.

When Firerose decided to postpone her surgery 'indefinitely'

Cyrus filed for divorce on May 23, just hours before Firerose was scheduled for surgery. In her complaint, she alleges that Cyrus's brother and sister-in-law pounded on her bedroom door for three and a half hours that day, insisting she vacate their shared residence. She left and "indefinitely" postponed her surgery, claiming she had nowhere to live and was depending on Cyrus's health insurance and his "promises to pay for her surgery."

She claimed career sabotage and sought alimony

Firerose accuses Cyrus of deliberately sabotaging her career "in retaliation." She alleges that their shared manager and booking agent terminated their services with her at Cyrus's request. As a result of this alleged "interference," Firerose claims she lost out on $4,15,000. She is now seeking alimony from Cyrus, stating that his attempts to restrict her income and opportunities have caused severe emotional distress.

Firerose and Cyrus began dating in 2022

The complaint ends with Firerose revealing that she had sought emergency psychological treatment on more than one occasion due to Cyrus's actions. The couple, who began dating in 2022 after collaborating on songwriting, exchanged vows in October 2023. Before his relationship with Firerose, Cyrus was married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years, with whom he shares five children: Brandi, Trace, Miley, Braison, and Noah.