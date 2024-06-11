Next Article

Kim Soo-hyun and Lim Nayoung deny dating rumors

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:47 pm Jun 11, 202402:47 pm

What's the story South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun and former I.O.I and PRISTIN member Lim Nayoung have both denied recent dating rumors. The speculation began after the two were seen together at the Ultra Korea electronic music festival on June 7. A photograph showing Kim whispering to Lim further fueled the rumors. However, their respective agencies have now clarified that the two stars simply met by chance at the event.

Official statements

Agencies issued statements to refute dating rumors

Gold Medalist, Kim's agency, issued an official statement refuting the dating rumors. The agency stated, "It is not true in the slightest." Similarly, Mask Studio, Lim's agency, also dismissed the speculations. They clarified that the two stars were at the festival with their respective groups of friends and simply exchanged greetings when they ran into each other. The agency further explained that due to the loud music, they had to whisper.

Festival connection

Kim's involvement with the festival's venue revealed

It was later discovered that Kim's recent K-drama, Queen of Tears, was produced in collaboration with the festival's venue. This connection led to his invitation to the event. Kim is a well-known South Korean actor who gained widespread recognition for his role as the lead character in Queen of Tears alongside Kim Ji-won. He has also appeared in other popular shows such as It's Okay To Not Be Okay, The Producers, Dream High, and One Ordinary Day.

About Lim

A look at Lim's career

Lim is a South Korean actor, singer, and rapper who first gained fame as a member and leader of the girl groups I.O.I and PRISTIN. After the disbandment of these groups in 2016 and 2019, respectively, she shifted her focus more toward her acting career. She has since taken on supporting roles in K-dramas like Flower of Evil and Unpredictable Family. Her most recent appearance was in the latter in 2023.