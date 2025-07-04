Edgbaston Test: Jamie Smith slams 80-ball ton against India

England batter Jamie Smith has raced to his second century in Test cricket. Smith reached the landmark off just 80 balls on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He added a 150-plus stand with Harry Brook after England were down to 84/5 in the morning session. A fitting counter-attack from Smith propelled the hosts past 200.

Knock Counter-attacking ton from Smith Indian pacers dominated in the first 30 minutes on Day 3. Mohammed Siraj dismissed a well-set Joe Root and Ben Stokes on successive balls. Smith joined forces with Brook thereafter. While Brook rotated the strike, the former launched his onslaught against Prasidh Krishna. Notably, Smith smacked 4 fours and a six in an over off Krishna. Getting England past 200, Smith completed his ton.

Stats A look at his Test stats As mentioned, Smith raced to his second century in Test cricket. His only other Test ton came against Sri Lanka in Manchester last year. With an incredible knock, Smith propelled past 800 runs in the format. In 12 Tests he has an average of over 50. Notably, one of his four half-centuries came on his Test debut, last year.