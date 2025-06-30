Jofra Archer to miss 2nd Test; England announce unchanged squad

In a major development, England pacer Jofra Archer ﻿'s much-awaited Test return has been delayed. As per a Sky Sports report, Archer skipped training on Monday due to a family emergency. The development comes ahead of the 2nd Test between England and India at Edgbaston, starting July 2. Therefore, England have announced an unchanged squad for the match. Archer, who recently returned to the Test setup, is expected to rejoin the team in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Team update How Archer earned his Test call-up Archer, who last played Test cricket in February 2021, earned a call-up following England's five-wicket win in the series opener against India at Headingley. Last week, he made a comeback to First-Class cricket, turning up for Sussex against Durham in the County Championship. It was his maiden First-Class appearances in four years. Archer took a solitary wicket for 32 runs. He also scored 31 runs.

Comeback anticipation Archer to strengthen England's pace attack Following a string of injuries, England have been slowly re-introducing Archer into international cricket with white-ball matches. He was earlier ruled out of the West Indies ODI series with a thumb injury. Archer's return came as a relief for England's pace attack that has been perturbed by injuries. England are already without the likes of Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, Olly Stone, and Josh Hull. Archer will later join Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue in the pace department.

Information England XI for 2nd Test England's XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, ⁠Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook, ⁠Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), Chris Woakes, ⁠Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir.