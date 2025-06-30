Aryna Sabalenka claims 50th WTA win as world number one

Aryna Sabalenka beat Carson Branstine to reach the second round of 2025 Wimbledon . The world number one claimed a 6-1, 7-5 win in the women's singles opening round at Court 1. Despite being humbled in the first set, Branstine was dominant in the second. Her aces were on display throughout the match. Besides, Sabalenka won her 50th WTA match as world number one.

Stats A look at match stats Sabalenka won a total of 66 points throughout the match. Branstine served three seven compared to Sabalenka's three. The latter had a win percentage of 78 and 65 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted three of her five break points. Notably, Branstine had more unforced errors (26) than Sabalenka (18). The former registered four double-faults.

Milestone Sabalenka joins these players Sabalenka has raced to 50 WTA wins as the top-ranked player. She reached the summit in October last year. As per Opta, Sabalenka is the ninth player in the 2000s to win 50 WTA matches as world number one. She has joined the likes of Martina Hingis, Serena Williams, Lindsay Davenport, Justine Henin, Caroline Wozniacki, Victoria Azarenka, Ashleigh Barty, and Iga Swiatek