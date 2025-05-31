What's the story

Coco Gauff, the American tennis sensation, has progressed to the fourth round of the French Open.

She defeated Marie Bouzkova in straight sets 6-1, 7-6 on Saturday.

The match was a thrilling contest with Gauff dominating early before Bouzkova made a strong comeback in the second set.

However, Gauff's resilience saw her through to victory and into the next round at Roland Garros.