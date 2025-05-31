French Open, Coco Gauff advances with Marie Bouzkova scalp: Stats
Coco Gauff, the American tennis sensation, has progressed to the fourth round of the French Open.
She defeated Marie Bouzkova in straight sets 6-1, 7-6 on Saturday.
The match was a thrilling contest with Gauff dominating early before Bouzkova made a strong comeback in the second set.
However, Gauff's resilience saw her through to victory and into the next round at Roland Garros.
Gauff's journey to victory
In the first set, Gauff raced to an early lead before Bouzkova fought back. But the world No. 2 held her ground and clinched the first set, taking a one-set lead into the second.
The second set was a closely contested battle with Bouzkova taking an early lead of 2-0. However, Gauff managed to tie things up at 5-5 before sealing her victory in style.
Here are the match stats
Bouzkova fired one ace compared to Gauff's none. Gauff committed four double faults to the former's three. Gauff had a 74% win on the 1st serve and a 56% win on the 2nd. She also converted 6/11 break points.
Unique record for Gauff and H2H record
As per Opta, Gauff is the youngest American player to reach the fourth round for 7+ consecutive women's singles Grand Slam events since Venus Williams (nine in a row between the US Open 1997 and 1999).
Gauff claimed her maiden victory over Bouzkova on the WTA Tour. Before this, she was beaten on two successive occasions by Bouzkova. The win-loss tally now reads 1-2 for Gauff.
23-5 win-loss record at French Open
Gauff now owns a 23-5 win-loss record at the French Open. Gauff is a one-time finalist here in addition to being a one-time semi-finalist. Overall at Grand Slams, she has a 67-21 win-loss record. Gauff is a one-time Grand Slam winner.