Casper Ruud attains these feats with maiden Masters 1000 title
What's the story
Norwegian tennis player, Casper Ruud, won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 by reigning supreme at the Mutua Madrid Open on Sunday.
The 26-year-old achieved the monumental feat by defeating Britain's Jack Draper 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in the summit clash.
The victory marks a huge milestone in Ruud's career as he becomes the first Norwegian to win a Masters 1000 honor.
Here are the feats he attained.
First
Ruud joins David Nalbandian on this list
Ruud unlocked another achievement by winning in Madrid.
According to Opta, he is only the second man to win their first ATP 1000 singles title at the Madrid Masters.
David Nalbandian was the first man to do so, in 2007. He defeated second seed Rafael Nadal in quarter-finals, third seed Novak Djokovic in semi-finals, and top seed Roger Federer in the final.
Information
Ruud enters record books
Ruud has won the biggest title of his tennis career. As per Opta, he is the first Norwegian to win an ATP Masters 1000 event since the format's introduction in 1990.
Records
Other notable records set by Ruud
As per Opta, Ruud had earlier become only the third player to win each of their first seven ATP Masters 1000 quarter-finals on clay courts, joining Guillermo Coria and Nadal.
Ruud also featured in his 18th clay-court ATP final, the most among active players on this surface.
He is only behind Djokovic, who has played 34 such finals in his career.
Road to triumph
Ruud's journey to Madrid Open title
Ruud's road to his maiden Masters 1000 title wasn't smooth. He had lost two Masters 1000 finals without winning a set (2022 Miami and 2024 Monte-Carlo).
At the 2025 Madrid Masters, he defeated top-ranked players, including Taylor Fritz and Daniil Medvedev en route to the final.
Despite a shaky start against Draper in the final, Ruud secured victory after two hours and 29 minutes of intense play.
Ranking boost
Ruud enters top 10 in ATP Rankings
Ruud's Madrid Open win has done wonders for his ATP ranking.
With a 21-6 record for the season (after this title run), he has risen eight places to Number 7 in the PIF ATP Rankings.
His win also pushed him 19 spots up to fifth in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin.
This win adds another title to Ruud's impressive 13 ATP Tour titles.