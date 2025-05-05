What's the story

Norwegian tennis player, Casper Ruud, won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 by reigning supreme at the Mutua Madrid Open on Sunday.

The 26-year-old achieved the monumental feat by defeating Britain's Jack Draper 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in the summit clash.

The victory marks a huge milestone in Ruud's career as he becomes the first Norwegian to win a Masters 1000 honor.

Here are the feats he attained.