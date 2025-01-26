What's the story

The Australian Open has been criticized for scheduling the men's doubles final after the women's singles final.

This led to a near-empty Rod Laver Arena during the men's match, as most of the audience had left after Madison Keys's win over Aryna Sabalenka.

The criticism was especially directed toward the absence of audience for the thrilling match as Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara took on Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.