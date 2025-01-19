What's the story

24-time men's singles Grand Slam winner, Novak Djokovic, has reached the last eight of the Australian Open 2025 on Sunday.

The veteran Serbian ace beat Jiri Lehecka in straight sets on the Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic won the contest 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

Notably, Djokovic has reached his 15th Australian Open quarter-final.

Djokovic is vying for an 11th Australian Open title this season. Here's more.