Novak Djokovic reaches his 15th Australian Open quarter-final: Key stats
What's the story
24-time men's singles Grand Slam winner, Novak Djokovic, has reached the last eight of the Australian Open 2025 on Sunday.
The veteran Serbian ace beat Jiri Lehecka in straight sets on the Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic won the contest 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.
Notably, Djokovic has reached his 15th Australian Open quarter-final.
Djokovic is vying for an 11th Australian Open title this season. Here's more.
Information
381-51 win-loss record at Grand Slams for Djokovic
After 432 matches, Djokovic owns a win-loss record of 381-51 at Grand Slams. He has raced to a 98-9 win-loss record at Australian Open. Djokovic is a 37-time Grand Slam finalist, winning 24 titles and being 13-time runners-up.
Details
Match stats and H2H record
Lehecka served 11 aces compared to nine from Djokovic. The former had four double faults with Djokovic committing three.
Djokovic has an 81% win on the 1st serve and a 69% win on the 2nd.
He converted 3/`11 break points.
Djokovic has now taken a 2-0 lead in the pair's head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour.
Do you know?
Djokovic equals this record of Roger Federer
As per Opta, Djokovic is one of the two players during the Open Era to reach the quarterfinal of at least one Grand Slam men's singles event across 20 seasons along with Roger Federer (20).