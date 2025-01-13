What's the story

World number two Iga Swiatek has officially begun her 2025 Australian Open campaign. She defeated Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-4 in the first round.

This is Swiatek's 23rd first-round win at a major.

The match lasted one hour and 21 minutes, with Swiatek saying she was pleased with her performance during a press interaction.

Here we present the key stats from Swiatek's win.