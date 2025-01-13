Iga Swiatek storms into Australian Open 2nd round: Key stats
What's the story
World number two Iga Swiatek has officially begun her 2025 Australian Open campaign. She defeated Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-4 in the first round.
This is Swiatek's 23rd first-round win at a major.
The match lasted one hour and 21 minutes, with Swiatek saying she was pleased with her performance during a press interaction.
Here we present the key stats from Swiatek's win.
Stellar performance
23-1 in Grand Slam first-round matches
A five-time Grand Slam singles champion, Swiatek is now 23-1 in Grand Slam first-round matches.
Her only first-round defeat at a major came against Viktorija Golubic at the 2019 Wimbledon.
The Polish star won her first eight service points of Monday's match on John Cain Arena, showcasing her dominance early on in the game.
Despite Siniakova's aggressive play, Swiatek kept the control by upping the pace of her groundstrokes. This resulted in more errors from Siniakova
Record
18-6 record at AO and key match stats
Swiatek has raced to an 18-6 win-loss record at the Australian Open. She is a one-time semi-finalist here.
The five-time Grand Slam champion owns an 84-18 win-loss record at Grand Slams.
This was the first meeting between the pair on the WTA Tour.
In terms of match stats, both players doled out one ace each. Siniakova committed four double faults.
Swiatek converted 4/5 break points and claimed a 79% win on the 1st serve.
Do you know?
Unique record for Swiatek
As per Opta, Swiatek is the only player to have reached the second round at each of the 20 Women's Singles Grand Slam events played since 2020.
Winners
Key results of seeded players
25th seed Liudmila Samsonova won against Kamilla Rakhimova in a 6-2, 6-4 contest.
3rd seed Coco Gauff progressed after beating Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-3.
28th seed Elina Svitolina overcame Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 6-4.
27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova won her tie against Yue Yuan 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Lucia Bronzetti defeated 21st seed Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 7-6.