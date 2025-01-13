What's the story

Dhaka Capitals' opening batters Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan have written their names in the history of men's T20 cricket.

The duo accomplished numerous records during the Bangladesh Premier League 2025 (BPL) match against Durbar Rajshahi at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, January 12.

They posted a mammoth 241-run stand for the first wicket, the second-largest partnership for any wicket in men's T20 cricket.

Here we look at the highest stands in BPL history.