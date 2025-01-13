Presenting the highest partnerships in Bangladesh Premier League history
Dhaka Capitals' opening batters Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan have written their names in the history of men's T20 cricket.
The duo accomplished numerous records during the Bangladesh Premier League 2025 (BPL) match against Durbar Rajshahi at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, January 12.
They posted a mammoth 241-run stand for the first wicket, the second-largest partnership for any wicket in men's T20 cricket.
Here we look at the highest stands in BPL history.
#1
Das and Hasan - 241 vs Durbar Rajshahi, 2025
Das played an unbeaten knock of 125 runs off just 55 balls at a strike rate of 227.27. His innings was laced with 10 fours and nine sixes.
Meanwhile, Hasan scored a brilliant 108 off 64 balls at a strike rate of 168.75, smashing six fours and eight sixes.
Their 241-run partnership helped Dhaka Capitals set the highest-ever score in BPL history (254/1). The team later won the contest by 149 runs.
#2
McCullum and Gayle - 201* vs Dhaka Dynamites, 2017
Brendon McCullum and Chris Gayle, two of the most swashbuckling batters in T20 cricket, scripted the first ever 200-plus stand in BPL, way back in 2017.
Playing for Rangpur Riders, the duo added 201 runs for the second wicket against Dhaka Dynamites in Mirpur.
While Gayle headlined the partnership with a breathtaking 146* off 69 deliveries, McCullum (51* off 43) played the second fiddle.
The former smashed 18 maximums as the Riders finished at 206/1 before recording a 57-run win.
#3
Vincent and Nafees - 197* vs Duronto Rajshahi, 2013
Khulna Royal Bengals openers Lou Vincent and Shahriar Nafees were on a roll against Duronto Rajshahi in the 2013 BPL match in Khulna.
They added 197 runs and returned unbeaten as the Rajshahi bowlers could not manage a single wicket.
While Nafees made a brilliant 102* off 69 balls, Vincent (89* off 51) just fell short of a hundred.
Their brilliance helped the Royal Bengals register a 68-run victory.
#4
Shakib and Iftikhar - 192* vs Rangpur Riders, 2023
Shakib Al Hasan and Iftikhar Ahmed are the only other batters to script a 190-plus stand in BPL history.
The Fortune Barishal duo recorded an unbeaten 192-run stand against Rangpur Riders in 2023.
Shakib joined Iftikhar in the middle after Barishal were reduced to 46/4. Both batters operated aggressively as their side finished at 238/4.
While Shakib made 89* off 43 balls, Iftikhar scored a remarkable hundred (100* off 45 balls).
The Riders were restricted to 171/9 in repsonse.