Litton Das shines with blistering century after Champions Trophy snub
What's the story
Bangladesh cricket star, Litton Das, made a powerful comeback after being dropped from the Champions Trophy squad.
The right-handed batter scored an impressive century in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), hours after the announcement of his omission from the team.
This was his first BPL hundred, which he achieved in just 44 balls and included eight fours and seven sixes.
Match impact
Das's century leads Dhaka Capitals to victory
Das's brilliant show helped Dhaka Capitals register their first win of the season, snapping their six-match losing streak.
His ton also made him the second-fastest Bangladeshi centurion in BPL history.
The record was previously held by Parvez Hossain Emon, who had scored a century off 42 balls in the 2020 Bangabandhu BPL season.
Ironically, it was Emon who replaced Das in the Champions Trophy squad as a backup opener.
Performance issues
Das's struggles and response to critics
Notably, Das had been struggling in white-ball formats, with his last half-century in ODIs coming in the 2023 World Cup in India.
His form worsened in his last five ODIs where he scored just six runs, including three ducks.
Asked about answering his critics after his latest BPL century, Das had said, "No brother, there is nothing to prove to anyone and I am not interested to prove anything."
Future outlook
Das focuses on self-improvement and consistency
Das stressed on self-improvement and consistency in his game.
He said the decision of including him in the team is up to the selectors. "If they feel I am fit enough, they might give me the chance to make a comeback but they are the ones to make the call," he said.
He also said he didn't get any clear message from the selection panel on his exclusion.
Runs
Maiden T20 ton and 150 sixes for Litton
Das' 125* was laced with 10 fours and nine sixes. He struck at 227.27. Notably, he shared an unbeaten 241-run stand with Tanzid Hasan, who smashed 108 from 64 balls.
This is now the highest stand for any wicket in the BPL. This was also the 2nd 200-plus stand in the tourney.
Das has raced to 5,123 runs in T20s at 24.27. This was his maiden T20 ton (50s: 29).
Das surpassed 150 T20 sixes (155).