10-man Barcelona beat Real Madrid 5-2, win Spanish Super Cup
What's the story
10-man Barcelona overcame Real Madrid 5-2 to win the Spanish Super Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Kylian Mbappe handed Real the lead (5'). Lamine Yamal equalized for Barcelona in the 22nd minute.
Robert Lewandowski's penalty, Raphinha's brace helped Barca go to half-time with a 4-1 lead.
Alejandro Balde helped Barca go 5-1 up before Rodrygo scored (60') after Wojciech Szczęsny was sent off (56').
Information
15th Spanish Super Cup title for Barca
Real, who had reached their 20th Spanish Super Cup final, have now been reduced to runners-up for the 7th time (W13). Barcelona, who reached their 27th final in this tourney, have won the trophy 15 times (12 times runners-up).
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
🏆 𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oNI37RtVUZ— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 12, 2025
Do you know?
Lewandowski races to 85 goals for Barcelona
Lewandowski has raced to 85 goals for Barcelona in 122 matches across competitions. In the ongoing season, he owns 26 goals in 27 matches across competitions. Lewandowski, who assisted Yamal, registered his 19th assist for the Catalans.
Barca players
Key numbers of Yamal and Raphinha
Yamal netted his 14th goal for Barca in 73 matches across competitions. In 22 matches this season, Yamal owns 7 goals.
Raphinha continued his solid form for Barca. He has raced to 19 goals and 9 assists this season from 27 matches.
Apart from his two goals, Raphinha assisted Balde for the 4th goal of Barcelona.
Information
Mbappe scores his 15th goal for Real
Mbappe scored his 15th goal for Real in all competitions this season. He appeared in his 28th game in all competitions for the Madrid club. Rodrygo scored his 8th goal of the season in 24 appearances. He owns 62 goals in 240 Real Madrid appearances.
Information
Here are the match stats
Real had 19 attempts with six shots on target. Barca had eight shots on target from 14 attempts. Barcelona owned 52% ball possession. They had an 86% pass accuracy. Real earned nine corners to Barca's 5.