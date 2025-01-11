Karnataka beat Baroda by 5 runs in VHT quarters: Stats
What's the story
Karnataka beat Baroda by five runs in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final clash on Saturday at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara.
Karnataka were helped by Devdutt Padikkal's century in a score of 281/8 in 50 overs.
In response, Shashwat Rawat's 104 wasn't enough. Shreyas Gopal was excellent, claiming 2/38 from his 10 overs.
Karnataka joined Maharashtra in the semis.
Padikkal
A 133-run stand alongside KV Aneesh
Team India's rising batting sensation, Padikkal, made a sensational return from the Australian tour.
Padikkal opened the innings with Karnataka's captain Mayank Agarwal, who failed to deliver and was dismissed after scoring a mere six runs.
Thereafter, Padikkal put on a century partnership of 133 runs for the second wicket with KV Aneesh contributed 52 runs to the Karnataka tally before perishing.
Runs
Padikkal's century details and career milestones
Padikkal reached his century in 96 balls and was dismissed after scoring 102 runs off 99 balls. He smashed two sixes and 15 fours, with a 103.03 strike rate.
This is Padikkal's ninth century in List A cricket as he now owns 1,977 runs in the format at 81-plus (50s: 11).
Padikkal has breached the 50-run mark 20 times across 30 List A innings.
Information
4th fifty in 2024/25 VHT for Aneesh
Aneesh KV slammed 52 from 64 balls. He struck at 81.25 with the help of four fours and a six. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 8 VHT 2024/25 matches (7 innings), Aneesh has raced to 342 runs at 57. He registered his 4th fifty.
Baroda bowlers
Key numbers of the Baroda bowlers
Raj Limbani claimed 3/67 from his 10 overs. He finished the campaign with 8 scalps from six matches at 29.25.
Atit Sheth managed 3/41 from 8 overs. He bowled a maiden.
Baroda skipper Krunal Pandya bagged 1/42 from 9 overs (1 maiden). He was Baroda's joint-highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps in 2024/25 VHT at 25.18.
Rawat
Maiden ton for Rawat in list A cricket
Rawat's 104 had nine fours and a six. He struck at 82.54. He stitched a 99-run stand alongside Sheth, who scored 56 runs from 59 balls.
Thereafter, another 55 runs were added alongside Pandya (30). Baroda were 245/7 when Rawat departed.
In 14 List A matches, Rawat owns 527 runs. He slammed his maiden ton (50s: 3).
Information
Rawat ends VHT campaign with 366 runs
In 7 VHT matches this season, Rawat amassed 366 runs at 52.28. He managed one ton and two fifties. He was his side's top scorer. He struck at 82.61.
Bowling
Key numbers of the Karnataka bowlers
Prasidh Krishna claimed 2/60 for Karnataka. Notably, Krishna was recently seen in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He played his only Test in the 5th encounter at the SCG.
Vasuki Koushik was superb. He clocked 2/39 and clocked two maidens.
He has raced to 15 scalps in ongoing VHT campaign at 22.46.
Gopal has 16 VHT 2024/25 scalps at 25. He claimed 2/38.