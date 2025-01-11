What's the story

Karnataka beat Baroda by five runs in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final clash on Saturday at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara.

Karnataka were helped by Devdutt Padikkal's century in a score of 281/8 in 50 overs.

In response, Shashwat Rawat's 104 wasn't enough. Shreyas Gopal was excellent, claiming 2/38 from his 10 overs.

Karnataka joined Maharashtra in the semis.