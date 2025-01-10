What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is under the scanner after Ravichandran Ashwin's shocking retirement during the 2024-25 tour of Australia.

The off-spinner called it a day on his international career after the third Test.

This has raised questions over the team management's involvement and decision-making.

The shock retirement comes amid worries over India's fast-bowling future, especially after their recent 3-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series defeat to Australia.