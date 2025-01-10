Ex-cheif selector questions BCCI over Ravichandran Ashwin's sudden retirement
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is under the scanner after Ravichandran Ashwin's shocking retirement during the 2024-25 tour of Australia.
The off-spinner called it a day on his international career after the third Test.
This has raised questions over the team management's involvement and decision-making.
The shock retirement comes amid worries over India's fast-bowling future, especially after their recent 3-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series defeat to Australia.
Retirement shock
Joshi surprised by Ashwin's sudden retirement
Former Indian spinner and ex-chief selector Sunil Joshi was surprised at Ashwin's sudden retirement.
He said he didn't know what led to this decision between the second and third Test matches.
Joshi called Ashwin a modern legend of the game whose decisions should be respected.
"What transpired for him to do that (announce retirement)? So obviously, we'll have to know because it was unbelievable, and the board, selection committee, and team management should answer that," he told IANS.
Performance disparity
Bumrah's performance overshadows other pacers in recent series
Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah was the star performer in the recent series against Australia, picking 32 wickets in his 151.2 overs at an average of 13.06 and strike rate of 28.4.
However, there was a huge gap between him and other Indian pacers including Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy who picked only 40 wickets combined in 351 overs with their average and strike-rate reading 34.82 and 52.6 respectively.
Optimism
Joshi optimistic about India's fast-bowling future
Despite the recent performance disparity, Joshi remains optimistic about India's fast-bowling prospects.
He acknowledged the team's over-reliance on Bumrah but expressed confidence in Troy Cooley, who is currently overseeing the fast bowling pool at NCA.
However, Joshi did express regret over India not having a left-arm pacer in their line-up during the recent series against Australia.
Tactical shortcomings
Joshi highlights need for variety in bowling line-up
Joshi emphasized the importance of variety in India's bowling attack, saying a left-arm seamer could have changed the game against teams like Australia, England or New Zealand.
He also mentioned tactical failures on the recent tour, including field placements and bowling changes.
"Tactically, when it doesn't go well, then we'll be questioned," he said.