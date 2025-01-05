India to kick off new WTC cycle with England tour
What's the story
The next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle will begin in June 2025 after the current cycle's final at the Lord's Cricket Ground.
The Indian cricket team will begin their campaign for the 2025-27 WTC cycle with a tour of England.
The five-match Test series is scheduled between June 20 and August 4, 2025.
Here are further details.
Tour details
India's journey in the upcoming WTC cycle
The first Test of the series will be played at Headingley in Leeds from June 20, days after the WTC final in London. Notably, India won't feature in the 2023-25 final.
India will then tour New Zealand and Sri Lanka later that year.
The team will also host Australia, West Indies, and South Africa at home as part of their campaign for the new WTC cycle.
Australia's campaign
Australia's journey in the upcoming WTC cycle
On the other hand, Australia will host the Ashes series against England at home.
They are also slated to tour India, South Africa, and West Indies as part of their campaign for the new WTC cycle.
The Australian team is hoping to gain maximum points from these matches to strengthen their position in the championship standings.
Championship finals
Australia and South Africa to compete in WTC 2025 finals
The WTC 2025 finals, starting June 11, will witness Australia and South Africa battling it out for the title at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.
This is South Africa's second shot at an ICC trophy after they narrowly missed out on the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Meanwhile, Australia, led by Pat Cummins, are keen to defend their WTC title with another win at Lord's.