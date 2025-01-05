Next Article
Aryna Sabalenka beats qualifier Polina Kudermetova to win Brisbane International
By Parth Dhall
Jan 05, 2025 02:03 pm
What's the story
World number one Aryna Sabalenka beat Russian qualifier Polina Kudermetova to claim the Brisbane International title on January 5.
The Belarusian star came from behind after losing the first set. She eventually won 4-6, 6-3 6-2 in the women's singles final.
Kudermetova, who defeated Anhelina Kalinina in the semi-final, had reached her maiden WTA final.
Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at key stats
Sabalenka won a total of 93 points in the match. Meanwhile, Kudermetova doled out nine aces compared to Sabalenka's five.
The former had a win percentage of 75 and 52 in the first and second serves, respectively.
Sabalenka won six of her nine break points in the match. Her opponent Kudermetova registered a total of seven double-faults.