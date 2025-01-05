What's the story

World number one Aryna Sabalenka beat Russian qualifier Polina Kudermetova to claim the Brisbane International title on January 5.

The Belarusian star came from behind after losing the first set. She eventually won 4-6, 6-3 6-2 in the women's singles final.

Kudermetova, who defeated Anhelina Kalinina in the semi-final, had reached her maiden WTA final.

Here are the key stats.