Summarize Simplifying... In short Carlos Alcaraz advances to the R16 at the Paris Masters, gaining confidence after a strong opening set.

His path to the title is clearer with the withdrawal of world number one, Jannik Sinner, due to illness.

In other highlights, Francisco Cerundolo defeated Andrey Rublev, Jack Draper beat Jiri Lehecka, and Alex de Minaur kept his ATP Finals hopes alive with a win over Mariano Navone.

Alcaraz claimed a 7-5, 6-1 win

Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz thrashes Nicholas Jarry to reach R16

By Parth Dhall 11:41 am Oct 30, 202411:41 am

What's the story Spain's rising tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has made a strong start at the Paris Masters. He registered a decisive victory over Chile's Nicolas Jarry in the Round of 32 on Tuesday. Although Jarry posed an early challenge, Alcaraz clinched the first set 7-5 and dominated the second set by giving his opponent just one game, ending it at 6-1.

Post-match reflections

Alcaraz reflects on his performance and future aspirations

After his victory, Alcaraz was pleased with the match's outcome. He said, "It's been two years since I have won a match here in Paris.. so every time that I keep going is a gift for me." The 21-year-old Spaniard also noted how winning the opening set helped him gain confidence in the second. Moving forward, Alcaraz is now a strong contender for his first title on Bercy Arena's hard court.

Tournament update

Alcaraz's path to victory clears as Sinner withdraws

Alcaraz's road to the title has become less blocked with the withdrawal of his rival and world number one, Jannik Sinner﻿, due to an intestinal virus. In his post-match press conference, Alcaraz reflected on his mental growth and said he is motivated for the tournament. "It's always hard to compare your tennis year to year, but I am in a much better state mentally," he said.

Tournament highlights

Other notable matches at the Paris Masters

In other matches, Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo overcame Russia's sixth seed Andrey Rublev in a two-set match. Britain's Jack Draper, fresh off his first ATP 500 tournament win last week in Vienna, defeated Czech Jiri Lehecka. Meanwhile, Poland's Hubert Hurkacz was upset by American Alex Michelsen. Alex de Minaur kept his ATP Finals hopes alive by defeating Mariano Navone of Argentina.