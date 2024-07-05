Alcaraz won 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 (Photo credit: X/@Wimbledon)

Carlos Alcaraz reaches 4th round at Wimbledon 2024: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:20 pm Jul 05, 202410:20 pm

What's the story Men's singles third seed Carlos Alcaraz has booked his spot in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2024. Spain's Alcaraz, who is the defending champion, fought back to down Frances Tiafoe in a five-set thriller. Alcaraz won 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2. The fifth set performance from Alcaraz was outstanding. Eventually, he got the job done in what was a fierce contest.

H2H record and match stats

The head-to-head record sees Alcaraz taking a 2-1 lead on the ATP Tour. Before this, Alcaraz beat the Frenchman at the 2022 US Open. Alcaraz doled out 15 aces compared to his opponent's nine. Tiafoe committed six double faults with Alcaraz committing four. Alcaraz had a 71% win on the first serve and a 65% win on the second. He converted 5/8 break points.

Massive feats attained by Alcaraz

Alcaraz is the third-youngest player in the Open Era to win 10+ consecutive matches in different men's singles Grand Slam events (US Open and Wimbledon), older only than Bjorn Borg and Mats Wilander. Only Rod Laver (16) and Boris Becker (15) have registered more wins from their first 16 men's singles matches at Wimbledon than Spaniard Alcaraz (14) in the Open Era.

55-10 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Alcaraz has raced to a 14-2 win-loss record at Wimbledon. He is on a 10-match winning run at the event. He has reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the third successive season. Alcaraz, who is 14-1 at Grand Slams this year, is on a 10-match unbeaten run, having won the French Open. Overall at Grand Slams, Alcaraz owns a 55-10 win-loss record.

Dimitrov seals fourth-round progression

Meanwhile, 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov reached the R16 after downing Gael Monfils in straight sets. He won the contest 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. Notably, Monfils doled out 16 aces in this clash.