Messi's Argentina have reached the Copa America semis

Copa America and Euro 2024: Decoding Messi and Ronaldo's stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:04 pm Jul 05, 2024

What's the story Football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are busy with their respective nations at the Copa America and UEFA European Championship 2024. Messi's Argentina have reached the Copa America semis. Ronaldo too can help his side reach the semis of Euro 2024 if Portugal beat France in the last eight. Notably, both Messi and Ronaldo are yet to score. We decode the stats.

Duo

No goals in the ongoing tournament

Messi, who owns 108 goals for Argentina, last scored for them in an international friendly match against Guatemala in June 2024. In three matches for Argentina at the Copa America 2024, Messi is yet to score. He has made one assist. Meanwhile, Ronaldo, who has 130 international goals, hasn't managed a goal at Euro 2024. He owns one assist. Ronaldo missed one penalty.

Messi

Copa America 2024: Messi's stats

37-year-old Messi made an assist in Argentina's group-stage clash against Canada on matchday 1. He played versus Chile next. Messi missed the match versus Peru before featuring in the quarter-final clash against Ecuador. As per Sofascore, Messi has 0.85 expected goals and 1.3 shots on target per game. He has missed two big chances and created 7 big chances. Messi owns 54.3 touches.

Ronaldo

Euro 2024: Ronaldo's stats

As per Squawka comparison matrix (data by Opta), Ronaldo owns the most attempted shots (including blocks) at Euro 2024 (20). Nine of his shots have been on target. Out of his 66 open-play passes, 56 have been completed. He has created six chances. Ronaldo owns 23 touches in the oppostition box. He has completed six lay-offs and three take-ons. His pass accuracy is 85.71%.

Messi (Copa)

Messi owns the most number of assists at Copa America

Messi owns the most number of appearances at Copa America (37). He has smashed a total of 13 goals. He is the joint-second-highest scorer for Argentina alongside Gabriel Batistuta and Jose Manuel Moreno (13 each). Messi's 18 assists are the most in the competition's history. Messi has assisted in all 7 editions in which he has taken part in.

Ronaldo (Euros)

European Championship: Ronaldo owns most goals and assists

Ronaldo has appeared in six European Championship tournaments (most by a player). He has featured in the most number of matches (29). Ronaldo has the most goals in European Championship history (14). He has been the joint-top scorer in two different editions (2012 and 2020). Ronaldo has scored in five different Euro tournaments for Portugal. He also owns the most assists (7).

