Carlos Alcaraz, the young tennis sensation, has advanced to the third round of Wimbledon 2024, scoring 95 points and 42 winners.

This comes after his historic victory at Wimbledon 2023, where he became the first man outside the 'Big Four' to win the title since 2002, defeating Novak Djokovic in a thrilling final.

This match also marked a sweet revenge for Alcaraz against Vukic, who had previously defeated him in the 2020 French Open qualifying match.

Carlos Alcaraz claimed another straight-set win (Image source: X/@Wimbledon)

Wimbledon 2024, Carlos Alcaraz races to third round: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 09:04 pm Jul 03, 202409:04 pm

What's the story Third seed Carlos Alcaraz put up another strong show at 2024 Wimbledon after beating Aleksandar Vukic. The Spanish star claimed a 7-6(5), 6-2, 6-2 victory to reach the men's singles third round. Despite stumbling, Vukic bounced back in the first set, but Alcaraz had the last laugh. Alcaraz, who won the 2024 French Open, is vying for his fourth Grand Slam title.

Stats

A look at match stats

Alcaraz won a total of 95 points and 42 winners throughout the match. He served 11 aces compared to Vukic's two. Alcaraz had a win percentage of 82 and 56 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 41 of his 87 receiving points. Notably, Vukic had more unforced errors (22) than Alcaraz (15). Both of them registered two double-faults.

Information

Alcaraz takes his revenge!

Alcaraz and Vukic met for the first time in a Grand Slam main-draw match. The duo locked horns in the 2020 French Open qualifying match, where Vukic claimed a 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 win over Alcaraz.

Title

Alcaraz defeated Djokovic to win 2023 Wimbledon

Alcaraz entered the record books after winning Wimbledon last year. It was his second Grand Slam title. The youngster defied all odds and overcame Novak Djokovic in a nerve-wracking final after four hours and 42 minutes at the All-England Club. With a 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory, Alcaraz became the first man outside of the 'Big Four' to win Wimbledon since 2002.