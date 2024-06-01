Next Article

Aryna Sabalenka beat close friend Paula Badosa at 2024 French Open (Photo credit: X/@rolandgarros)

2024 French Open, Aryna Sabalenka beats Paula Badosa: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:34 pm Jun 01, 202406:34 pm

What's the story Women's singles world number two Aryna Sabalenka got the job done in a third-round contest against close friend Paula Badosa at the 2024 French Open on Saturday. Sabalenka clinched victory in straight sets, winning 7-5, 6-1. The Belarusian has been in clutch form in the ongoing tournament, having dispatched Erika Andreeva 6-1, 6-2 in the first round and Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 6-2, thereafter.

Numbers

69-22 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Sabalenka has reached the 4th round at Roland Garros for just the second time. The 2023 semi-finalist has raced to a 15-6 win-loss record here. This is the third Slam event where Sabalenka owns 15-plus wins (also Australian Open and US Open). Across Grand Slams, Sabalenka now owns a 69-22 win-loss record. The two-time Australian Open champion is 10-0 this year at Slam events.

Form

Sabalenka's form in 2024

Sabalenka started the 2024 season by reaching the final at Brisbane International. She lifted her second successive crown at the Australian Open. She suffered an early exit in Dubai before losing in R16 at Indian Wells. Sabalenka didn't find success in Miami and Stuttgart thereafter. She reached successive finals in Madrid and Rome but was beaten by Iga Swiatek both times.

Information

28-7 win-loss record this season; 5-2 record against Badosa

Sabalenka, who has won just one title this season, is a three-time runners-up. Her win-loss tally this season reads 28-7. Sabalenka has extended her win-loss tally over Badosa on the WTA Tour to 5-2. This was her fifth successive win.

Opta stats

Unique feats attained

With H2H wins in Miami, Stuttgart and Roland Garros this year, Sabalenka has become the first player to claim three wins over Badosa at WTA events in a calendar year. Sabalenka joined Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina in R16. It's is the first time the top four seeds in the women's singles have reached the R16 at Roland Garros since 2013.