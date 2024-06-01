Next Article

Women's singles number four seed Elena Rybakina has reached the fourth round (Photo credit: X/@WTA)

2024 French Open, Elena Rybakina through to fourth round: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:11 pm Jun 01, 202405:11 pm

What's the story Women's singles number four seed Elena Rybakina has reached the fourth round of the 2024 French Open on Saturday. Rybakina took down Elise Mertens in straight sets, winning 6-4, 6-2. Making her sixth appearance at Roland Garros, Rybakina has reached the fourth round for just the second time. She was a quarter-finalist here in 2021. Here are further details.

Numbers

Key Grand Slam numbers for the two players

Rybakina has extended her win-loss tally at Grand Slams to 41-16. Her record at Roland Garros reads 12-4. The 2021 Wimbledon champion has been one-time runner-up at the Australian Open (2023). Meanwhile, 25th seed Mertens faced a third-round exit for the fifth time in Paris. Her win-loss record here is 19-8. Overall, her record at Grand Slams is 65-29.

Form

Rybakina has fared well in 2024

Rybakina started the 2024 season by capturing the Brisbane International title. She face a second-round exit at the Australian Open. Rybakina won the Abu Dhabi Open before being a runner-up in Qatar. She handed a walkover in Dubai next before losing in the final to Danielle Collins (Miami Open). Rybakina won the Stuttgart Open title and reached the semis at Madrid Open.

Stats

Rybakina owns a 33-5 win-loss record in 2024

Rybakina owns a 33-5 win-loss record in 2024. She is chasing a fourth title this season on the WTA Tour. She claimed her 11th win on clay this season (11-1). As per Opta, Rybakina is now only the third player to reach multiple Grand Slam R16s on clay and grass court since the start of the 2020 season, after Ons Jabeur and Iga Swiatek.

Details

Match stats and H2H record

Rybakina doled out three aces to Merten's nil. The former committed two double faults with Mertens committing three. Mertens had a 75% win on the first serve and a 50% win on the second. She converted 5/6 break points. Rybakina has extended her win-loss tally to 5-1 over Mertens. Before this result, she beat Mertens in 2024 Brisbane.