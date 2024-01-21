Andrey Rublev wins five-set thriller, reaches his 10th major quarter-final

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Andrey Rublev wins five-set thriller, reaches his 10th major quarter-final

By Parth Dhall 07:28 pm Jan 21, 202407:28 pm

Andrey Rublev came from behind to win the match

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev reached the 2024 Australian Open quarter-final after beating Alex de Minaur. The former came from behind and won the five-set thriller after over four hours. He ended up winning 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-0. This was his first five-setter of the ongoing tournament. Rublev has reached his 10th Grand Slam quarter-finals. Here are the key stats.

2/5

A look at the match stats

Rublev won a total of 181 points, while de Minaur recorded 42 winners. Both of them struck six aces. The former had a win percentage of 67 and 55 in the first and second serves, respectively. He converted eight of his 13 break points. Rublev (64) had more unforced errors than de Minaur (50). Both of them recorded six double-faults.

3/5

Rublev joins these names

Rublev now has 10 appearances in Grand Slam quarter-finals, with his first coming at the 2017 US Open. As per Opta, he has become the fourth player after Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Alexander Zverev to reach 10 major quarter-finals in this period.

4/5

300th tour-level win for Rublev

After beating de Minaur, Rublev claimed his 300th tour-level match-win. He now has a win-loss record of 300-158 on the ATP Tour. He has won 15 titles in his brief career as of now.

5/5

Rublev to face Jannik Sinner

Rublev will next face Jannik Sinner, who reached the quarter-final after beating Karen Khachanov in the men's singles clash. Sinner claimed a straight-set win (6-4, 7-5, 6-3) in two hours and 34 minutes. The fourth seed has now qualified for his sixth Grand Slam quarter-final, the joint second-most among Italian men. Notably, Sinner has 4-2 lead over Rublev in the ATP head-to-head series.