India Open, Rankireddy-Shetty lose three consecutive BWF finals: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:05 pm Jan 21, 202407:05 pm

Rankireddy-Shetty lost the India Open final against Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-Jae

Indian men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down fighting in the final of the 2024 India Open on Sunday. They went down fighting against the reigning World Champions Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-Jae as they lost 21-15, 11-21, 18-21 in an hour and five minutes. Rankireddy-Shetty have reached the finals in their last three tournaments and lost all of them.

Head-to-head: Rankireddy-Shetty 3-2 Kang-Seo

The Indians went into the final with an advantage against the South Koreans. Before this encounter, Rankireddy-Shetty had registered a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head statistics against Kang-Seo. They defeated the South Korean pairing in the semi-final of the Malaysia Open only a week back. However, Kang-Seo redeemed themselves by beating the Indian duo in New Delhi to improve their head-to-head record to 3-2.