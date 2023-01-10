Sports

Malaysia Open 2023: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth suffer first-round exits

Written by V Shashank Jan 10, 2023, 06:57 pm 2 min read

Kidambi Srikanth lost to Kenta Nishimoto in straight game (Source: Twitter/@srikidambi)

The Indian badminton contingent has been dealt a major blow, with shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth exiting in the first round of the Malaysia Open. Srikanth, a former world number one, lost 19-21, 14-21 to world number 17 Kenta Nishimoto in the Super 1000 event. As for Nehwal, the Olympic bronze medalist succumbed to a 12-21, 21-17, 12-21 defeat to China's Han Yue.

Nehwal going through a poor run of form

World number 30, Nehwal had an injury-marred run in 2022. She could reach only one quarter-final across 14 tournaments. While she hoped to start 2023 on a high, her hopes have been quashed with the straight-game defeat.

Gopichand-Jolly enter second round

The Indian women's pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly beat Hong Kong's Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam 21-14, 21-19 to progress further. The 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze-winning duo will face Bulgaria's Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva.

Aakarshi Kashyap bows out in first round

Aakarshi Kashyap, who won silver in the 2022 CWG mixed team event, lost to Chinese Taipei's Wen Chi Hsu 10-21, 8-21. Indian men's duo of Krishna Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Panjala lost to Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae of South Korea 10-21, 18-21.

Plenty of stars to be in action

2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist PV Sindhu will be up against Carolina Marin in her first-round match on Wednesday. 2022 CWG men's singles champion Lakshya Sen will be squaring off against compatriot HS Prannoy. Meanwhile, the 2022 CWG gold-winning pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face South Korea's Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho in the men's doubles fixture.