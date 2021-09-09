BWF cancels Syed Modi International badminton tournament

The tournament was scheduled to be held in Lucknow from October 12 to 17

The Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament was on Thursday canceled by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for the second year in a row. The tournament, which was also canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was scheduled to be held in Lucknow from October 12 to 17. Here are more details on this.

Decision

No specific reason was cited for calling off the tournament

"Further to August's announcement detailing updates to the BWF Tournament Calendar 2021, the BWF can confirm the Syed Modi India International 2021 is now canceled," the apex body said in a statement. BWF, which has had to cancel several tournaments due to COVID-19 complications and restrictions, however, did not specify the exact reason for calling off the tournament in India.

Statement

'BWF regrets cancellation but remains committed to delivering safe tournaments'

"Tournament organizers from Badminton Association of India (BAI) made the decision in consultation and collaboration with local government authorities and the BWF," the statement read. "The BWF regrets the cancellation but remains committed to delivering a safe and structured series of badminton tournaments for the rest of the year including the culmination to the HSBC BWF World Tour," it added.

Other events

Other events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Last month, the governing body had canceled the Korea Open (August 31- September 5), the Macau Open (November 2 -7), and Taipei Open (September 7-12) due to "complications regarding the staging" of the event in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. China Open, Japan Open, Fuzhou China Open, and Hong Kong Open were the other important events that were canceled due to the global pandemic.