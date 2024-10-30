Afghanistan's Rashid Khan set for Test return in Zimbabwe series
Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan will return to Test cricket in the impending two-match series against Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwe Cricket Board has confirmed it will host Afghanistan for two Tests, three ODIs, and as many T20Is in December-January. The announcement comes as a major boost for Afghanistan cricket fans who have been waiting for Khan's return. Here are further details.
ACB CEO confirms Khan's return post-surgery
Afghanistan Cricket Board's CEO, Naseeb Khan, has confirmed Rashid Khan's return to Test cricket in the Zimbabwe series. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Naseeb informed that the board was waiting for Rashid to fully recover from his back surgery before resuming his Test career. "We are confident that Rashid will play for us in the Test series against Zimbabwe," he said.
Rashid Khan's recovery and return to cricket
One of the greatest white-ball spinners, Rashid underwent a lower back surgery in November last year. Although the leg-spinner recovered quickly, he wasn't picked for the New Zealand Tests as a precautionary measure. The ACB had earlier announced Rashid wouldn't play Tests until at least November, raising doubts over his Zimbabwe series participation. But now that he is fit, fans are excited to see him in red-ball matches against Zimbabwe.
Schedule of ZIM-AFG series
Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will first lock horns in the three-match T20I series, starting December 9 in Harare. The venue will also host three ODIs thereafter. The two teams will then move to Bulawayo to play two Tests.