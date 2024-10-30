Summarize Simplifying... In short Afghanistan's star spinner, Rashid Khan, is set to make a comeback in Test cricket during the upcoming series against Zimbabwe.

After recovering from a lower back surgery, Rashid was held back from the New Zealand Tests as a safety measure.

After recovering from a lower back surgery, Rashid was held back from the New Zealand Tests as a safety measure.

The cricketing world is now eagerly awaiting his return in the Zimbabwe series, which kicks off with a three-match T20I series on December 9 in Harare, followed by three ODIs and two Tests in Bulawayo.

Rashid Khan last played Test cricket in 2021

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan set for Test return in Zimbabwe series

By Parth Dhall 11:35 am Oct 30, 202411:35 am

What's the story Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan will return to Test cricket in the impending two-match series against Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwe Cricket Board has confirmed it will host Afghanistan for two Tests, three ODIs, and as many T20Is in December-January. The announcement comes as a major boost for Afghanistan cricket fans who have been waiting for Khan's return. Here are further details.

Return confirmed

ACB CEO confirms Khan's return post-surgery

Afghanistan Cricket Board's CEO, Naseeb Khan, has confirmed Rashid Khan's return to Test cricket in the Zimbabwe series. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Naseeb informed that the board was waiting for Rashid to fully recover from his back surgery before resuming his Test career. "We are confident that Rashid will play for us in the Test series against Zimbabwe," he said.

Recovery journey

Rashid Khan's recovery and return to cricket

One of the greatest white-ball spinners, Rashid underwent a lower back surgery in November last year. Although the leg-spinner recovered quickly, he wasn't picked for the New Zealand Tests as a precautionary measure. The ACB had earlier announced Rashid wouldn't play Tests until at least November, raising doubts over his Zimbabwe series participation. But now that he is fit, fans are excited to see him in red-ball matches against Zimbabwe.

Information

Schedule of ZIM-AFG series

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will first lock horns in the three-match T20I series, starting December 9 in Harare. The venue will also host three ODIs thereafter. The two teams will then move to Bulawayo to play two Tests.