Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand's Mitchell Santner made a mark in India with his impressive bowling, recording the second-best match figures by a visiting spinner.

He fell just short of Ajaz Patel's record, taking 7 wickets in his first outing and 4 in the second.

Notably, Santner is the first Kiwi to take two five-wicket hauls against India in a single Test, and his performance also ranks third-best for a NZ bowler in Tests. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Santner took 13 wickets in Pune (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Mitchell Santner records second-best match-haul by visiting spinner in India

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:29 pm Oct 26, 202404:29 pm

What's the story New Zealand's left-arm spinner, Mitchell Santner, recorded the second-best match figures by a visiting spinner in India. This incredible achievement powered NZ to a stunning 113-run triumph over India in the second Test in Pune. The 32-year-old cricketer ended with match figures of 13 for 157, just falling short of the record held by fellow Kiwi player Ajaz Patel. Here are further details.

Record comparison

Santner's performance only second to Patel

Santner claimed 7/53 in his first outing and followed it up with 6/104. His brilliant show in Pune was just a wicket short of Ajaz Patel's record of 14 wickets for 225 runs in Mumbai in 2021. This makes Santner the second-best in terms of best match figures by a visiting spinner in India. Former England pacer Ian Botham (13/106) is the only other visiting bowler with better figures in India than Santner.

Information

Do you know?

Santner became the first New Zealand bowler to take two five-wicket hauls against India in a single Test match. The feat was only achieved by Ravichandran Ashwin during a Test match between India and New Zealand. The Indian off-spinner registered figures worth 6/81 and 7/59 in the 2016 Indore Test. Meanwhile, Santner's 13/157 are also the third-best match figures for a NZ bowler in Tests. He is only behind Richard Hadlee (15/123 vs Australia, 1985) and Patel (12/225 vs India)

Records

Santner also registers these records

As per Cricbuzz, Santner (7/53) also recorded the third-best innings figures for NZ vs India in Tests. He is only behind Ajaz Patel (10/119 in 2021) and Richard Hadlee (7/23 in 1976). The left-arm spinner also became the third Kiwi bowler after Patel and Hadlee to register a 10-wicket match haul against the Indian team in the longest format.

Spell

Highlight of Santner's spell

Santner's career-best 7/53 helped NZ bowl India out for 156 in the second innings. As NZ posted 259/10 batting first, they earned a hefty 103-run lead. Chasing 359 for victory, the hosts were bundled out for 245 as Santner took six more wickets. Key batters like Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Sarfaraz Khan fell to him in both innings.