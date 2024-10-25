Summarize Simplifying... In short Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a remarkable year in cricket, scoring 1,007 runs in just 10 matches, making him the second highest Test run-scorer of 2024.

Despite a few setbacks in the series against New Zealand, he's shown his prowess with a top score of 214 runs against England and a strong strike-rate of 75.88.

With three more Tests this year, Jaiswal is now chasing the record for most runs in a calendar year by an Indian player, currently held by Sachin Tendulkar. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jaiswal broke the record of Dilip Vengsarkar (Image source: X/@ICC)

Yashasvi completes 1,000 Test runs in 2024, scripts this record

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:02 pm Oct 25, 202412:02 pm

What's the story Yashasvi Jaiswal has rewritten the record books of Indian cricket by becoming the youngest player to score 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year. The 22-year-old accomplished the milestone on the second day of the ongoing second Test match against New Zealand in Pune. He broke the record of Dilip Vengsarkar who achieved the same milestone at age 23 in 1979. Meanwhile, England's Joe Root is the only other batter with over 1,000 Test runs this year.

Outstanding record

Jaiswal's impressive performance in 2024

According to ESPNcricinfo, Jaiswal has had a phenomenal year, having scored 1,007 runs in only 10 matches at an average of 59.23. His performance includes two tons and six fifties. With three more Tests left this year, he is now eyeing the record for most runs in a calendar year by an Indian player, which is currently held by Sachin Tendulkar (1,562 runs in 14 matches in 2010).

Global ranking

Jaiswal ranks 2nd in highest Test run-scorers of 2024

In the all-time list of highest Test run-scorers for this year, Jaiswal is currently second. He is behind England's Root who has scored 1,305 runs in 14 matches. Among openers, the record for most Test runs in a calendar year is held by Virender Sehwag, who scored 1,462 runs from 14 matches in 2008.

Stellar performance

Jaiswal's strike-rate and top score of the year

Jaiswal has also displayed a strong strike-rate of 75.88 this year. His best score came against England, against who he scored an incredible 214 runs at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. This came after another double-entury he scored in the Vizag Test against England, further establishing himself as a force to reckon with in Indian cricket.

Career journey

Jaiswal's debut and performance in ongoing series

Jaiswal had made a memorable debut last year, scoring 171 runs against the West Indies. However, his performance in the ongoing series against New Zealand has been somewhat disappointing with scores of 13 and 35 in the opening Test at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and 30 runs in the first innings of the second Test. Despite these setbacks, expectations are high for Jaiswal's contribution to India's upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Stats

Here are his Test stats

Jaiswal fell prey to Glenn Phillips after scoring 30 off 60 balls. He hammered four overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, the left-handed batter has overall raced to 1,295 runs across 13 Tests at 58.86. His tally includes three tons and seven half-centuries. Jaiswal is playing his maiden Test versus NZ. Notably, he has two tons and six fifties in home Tests.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Day 1 of the 2nd Test saw India bowl out New Zealand for 259 in 79.1 overs . It was largely due to an incredible seven-wicket haul from all-rounder Washington Sundar, who made his Test return. Devon Conway (76) and Rachin Ravindra (65) scored fifties. In reply, India are off to a poor start as they were reeling at 107/7 at lunch on Day 2.