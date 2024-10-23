Summarize Simplifying... In short Mushfiqur Rahim, the most-capped player for Bangladesh in Test cricket, has set several records, including being the only player with over 6,000 runs for the team.

He's also the only wicket-keeper in Test history with multiple double-centuries and the first to score over 3,500 Test runs in Bangladesh.

His achievements highlight his significant contribution to Bangladesh's cricket history.

Mushfiqur Rahim is Bangladesh's highest run-getter in Tests (Image source: X.@ICC)

Mushfiqur Rahim owns these prominent records in Test cricket

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:08 am Oct 23, 202411:08 am

What's the story Mushfiqur Rahim has written his name in the history books of cricket by becoming the first Bangladeshi to cross the 6,000-run mark in Tests. He achieved the milestone on the second day of the first Test against South Africa in Mirpur. Rahim's record-breaking achievement makes him Bangladesh's highest run-getter in this format and sets a new standard for the future. Here we look at the records he owns in Test cricket.

#1

6,000 Test runs for Mushfiqur

Mushfiqur completed 6,000 Test runs with his 28th run in the second innings. As mentioned, he is the only player with 6,000+ runs for Bangladesh in the format (now 6005). Only three other batters have more than 4,000 Test runs for the side - Tamim Iqbal (5,134), Shakib Al Hasan (4,609), and Mominul Haque (4,269).

#2

Most capped player, second-most tons

Having made 93 appearances, Mushfiqur is also the most-capped player for Bangladesh in whites. The veteran, who averages 38.24, has 11 tons and 27 half-centuries to his name in the format. As per ESPNcricinfo, only Mominul (13) has scored more Test hundreds for the Tigers. Meanwhile, only Tamim (41) has more 50-plus Test scores for Bangladesh than Mushfiqur (38).

#3

Only keeper with this feat

Mushfiqur's 219* versus Zimbabwe in 2018 is the highest-individual score by a Bangladesh batter in Tests. While he has struck three double-tons in whites, no other Bangladesh batter has touched the mark multiple times. Two of his 200s have come as a designated wicket-keeper. He is the only keeper in Test history with multiple double-centuries.

#4

Over 3,500 runs at home

During his stay in the Mirpur Test, Mushfiqur also became the first batter to complete 3,500 Test runs in Bangladesh. He has raced to 3,530 runs overall, with a decent average of 39.22. The tally includes six tons and 17 fifties. No other Bangladesh batter has even 3,000 Test runs at home as Shakib (2,979) trails Mushfiqur on this list.