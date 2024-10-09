Summarize Simplifying... In short India's cricket team, with a strong 14-1 win-loss record against Bangladesh in T20Is, is set to play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, a venue known for high-scoring matches.

Despite their dominant record, India's performance at this stadium has been mixed, adding an element of unpredictability to the upcoming match.

Ind vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Shanto elects to bowl

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:32 pm Oct 09, 202406:32 pm

What's the story The Indian cricket team is up against Bangladesh in the second T20I match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India registered a comfortable seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the series opener in Gwalior. The home team chased down the target of 128 runs in just 11.5 overs. Meanwhile, Bangladesh skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto won the toss in the second game and elected to bowl.

The low bounce of the Arun Jaitley Stadium track witnessed a number of high-scoring encounters in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. As per Cricbuzz, the average score for teams batting first in T20Is at the venue is 164 runs. Meanwhile, fans can catch all the live action on the Sports18 Network or stream it on JioCinema app from 7:00pm IST onward.

India's dominant record against Bangladesh in T20Is

Team India has a dominant 14-1 win-loss record against Bangladesh in T20I cricket. Their only loss came in the first match of a three-game series in 2019. However, India bounced back by winning the next two matches. The head-to-head record is 4-1 in India's favor as far as T20Is in India are concerned. The Tigers would be raring to improve this record.

India's mixed results at Arun Jaitley Stadium

India's results at the Arun Jaitley Stadium have been mixed, with two losses and one win from three T20Is played here. Their lone win came against New Zealand in 2017, while Bangladesh (2019) and South Africa (2022) have defeated India on this ground. These past performances add an element of unpredictability to the upcoming match between India and Bangladesh.

Here are the changes

While India have not altered their winning combination, Bangladesh have made a solitary change. Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib has come in the place of left-arm fast bowler Shoriful Islam. The latter has been struggling with a groin injury lately.

Here are the playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav. Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

What happened in Gwalior T20I?

India hammered sorry Bangladesh in the 1st T20I held at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior. Three-fers from Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy helped India bowl the Tigers out for 127. Debutant Mayank Yadav was impressive with his raw pace. In response, India got the job done in 11.5 overs. Hardik Pandya was sensational and shared a pivotal stand alongside Nitish Reddy.