England batter Joe Root has hit his 63rd half-century in Test cricket (Image Source: X/@englandcricket)

Joe Root slams his 63rd Test fifty, makes numerous records

By Rajdeep Saha 07:48 pm Jul 27, 202407:48 pm

What's the story England batter Joe Root has hit his 63rd half-century in Test cricket. Root achieved the milestone on Day 2 of the third and final Test versus West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Root resumed Day 2 on an unbeaten two-run knock. England were 51/5 before Root and Ben Stokes added 115 runs. Root fell for a well-made 87. He was dismissed by spinner Gudakesh Motie.

Knock

Root adds two key partnerships

Root came to the crease early on when England were 31/3 on Day 1. On Saturday, he saw two more wickets fall in the morning session. Skipper Stokes joined Root in the middle and the two stitched a century-plus stand. After Stokes' dismissal, Root added another 62-run stand alongside Jamie Smith. It was a knock of substance from Root, who looked in top form.

Information

Motie gets Root's wicket

Root fell 13 runs short of his 33rd century. A floated up delivery by Motie saw Root press forward to defend. It beat the inside edge and hit him pretty dead in front. Root was trapped LBW.

Runs

Root surpasses 1,500 runs versus West Indies

Root's 87 was laced with seven fours. He ran well between the wickets and played a positive brand of cricket. Root has now raced to 12,027 runs at an average of 50.11. In addition to 32 tons, he owns 63 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Root surpassed 1,500 runs versus WI. He has 1,513 runs at 56.03. He slammed his 7th fifty (100s: 6).

Record

Root overtakes Lara, becomes seventh batter with 12,000 Test runs

Root became the second Englishman after Cook to complete 12,000 runs in Test cricket. The former England captain had finished with 12,472 runs. Root, who surpassed Brian Lara (11,953) in terms of Test runs, is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Ricky Ponting (13,378), Jacques Kallis (13,289), Rahul Dravid (13,288), Cook (12,472), and Kumar Sangakkara (12,400).

Information

Second-fastest batter to this feat

Root is the second-fastest batter to complete 12,000 runs in Test cricket. He has taken 143 matches and 261 innings for the same. The England stalwart is now only behind Sangakkara, who reached 12,000 Test runs in 130 matches.

Records

Root unlocks these two milestones as well in 3rd Test

Root became the highest run-scorer at Edgbaston, Birmingham in Test cricket. Root surpassed the legendary Alastair Cook to attain this milestone. Root achieved the mark with his 28th run. Former England legend Cook managed 869 runs from 10 matches. Root also went past 17,000 runs in First-Class cricket during this knock. He came into the match with 16,995 runs at 49.40.

WTC

Root surpasses 1,000 runs in WTC 2023-25 cycle

Root has surpassed 1,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. He became the second batter with this milestone after Yashasvi Jaiswal of India. In 13 matches, Root owns 1,023 runs at 48.71. He registered his fifth fifty (100s: 3). Meanwhile, Jaiswal leads the chart with 1,028 runs from nine matches at 68.53.

Home

50th fifty-plus score on home soil

Root struck his 31st half-century on home soil. He now has 50 fifty-plus scores at home, having mustered 19 tons as well. In 75 home matches, Root has raced to 6,383 runs at an average of 54.09. He has slammed 748 fours and 20 sixes. Meanwhile, Root has 689 runs versus the Windies at home from 8 matches (12 innings) at 62.63.