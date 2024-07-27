In short Simplifying... In short Joe Root, England's cricket star, has become the second-fastest player to score 12,000 runs in Test cricket, taking 143 matches and 261 innings to achieve this feat.

Joe Root becomes seventh batter with this landmark (Image source: X/@ICC)

Joe Root becomes second-fastest to 12,000 Test runs: Stats

By Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha 06:20 pm Jul 27, 202406:20 pm

What's the story Veteran England batter Joe Root has completed 12,000 runs in Test cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his 60th run in the 3rd Test against the West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Root has become the second Englishman after Alastair Cook to touch the 12,000-run mark in the format. The former is also the second-fastest to 12,000 Test runs in terms of matches.

Milestone

Seventh batter with 12,000 Test runs

As mentioned, Root is the second Englishman after Cook to complete 12,000 runs in Test cricket. The former England captain had finished with 12,472 runs. Root, who surpassed Brian Lara (11,953) in terms of Test runs, is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Ricky Ponting (13,378), Jacques Kallis (13,289), Rahul Dravid (13,288), Cook (12,472), and Kumar Sangakkara (12,400).

Information

Second-fastest batter to this feat

Root is the second-fastest batter to complete 12,000 runs in Test cricket. He has taken 143 matches and 261 innings for the same. The England stalwart is now only behind Sangakkara, who reached 12,000 Test runs in 130 matches.

Milestones

Root unlocks these two milestones as well in 3rd Test

Root has become the highest run-scorer at Edgbaston, Birmingham in Test cricket. Root surpassed the legendary Alastair Cook to attain this milestone. Root achieved the mark with his 28th run. Former England legend Cook managed 869 runs from 10 matches. Root has also gone past 17,000 runs in First-Class cricket during this knock. He came into the match with 16,995 runs at 49.40.

Knock

Root and Stokes keep England in the hunt

Root came to the crease early on when England were 31/3 on Day 1. On Saturday, he saw two more wickets fall in the morning session. Skipper Ben Stokes joined Root in the middle and the two since then has stitched a century-plus stand. Both players have surpassed fifties and would love to convert the same into something big.

Runs

32 Test tons for Root

Root recorded a match-winning century on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against the West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The veteran batter made 122 from 178 balls, a knock laced with 10 fours. This knock saw Root become the first batter to complete 4,500 runs in ICC World Test Championship history. Root slammed his 32nd ton in the format.

Information

Joint-most centuries in Tests

By scoring his 32nd ton, Root equaled the likes of New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Australia's Steven Smith among active players. He also emulated former Aussie legend Steve Waugh. Among Englishmen, Alastair Cook owns most tons (33).

Sachin

Can he surpass Tendulkar?

Root has been England' best performer in Test cricket for a while now. He remains England's most successful Test skipper after leaving the role. The 33-year-old, who continues to make his presence felt in the longest format, has a lot of cricket left in him. 12,000 runs is another remarkable achievement. Root might surpass Tendulkar and become the highest-ever run-scorer in Tests.

Records

Root's notable records in Test cricket

Root holds the record for smashing fifties in joint-most successive Test matches. He recorded scores worth 12, 124, 53, 15, 21, 88, 190, 78, 29, 52, 136, and 59 between 2016 and 2017. Root is the only Englishman to score 1,500+ Test runs in a calendar year. He scored 1,708 runs from 15 Tests at 61.00 in 2021.