Ben Duckett smashed a flurry of boundaries in the first few overs

England record fastest-ever team fifty in Test cricket: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 04:17 pm Jul 18, 202404:17 pm

What's the story England were off to a flying start in the 2nd Test against the West Indies currently underway at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The hosts continued with their famous Bazball approach after the Caribbeans put them in to bat. Although Zak Crawley departed early, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope helped England record the fastest-ever team half-century in Test cricket. Here are the key stats.

Duckett, Pope hammer WI pacers

West Indies started well as Alzarri Joseph dismissed Crawley on the match's third ball. However, Duckett smashed Jayden Seales for four successive boundaries in the very next over. Duckett and Pope were on fire thereafter, with England reaching the 50-run mark in just 4.2 overs. Jason Holder finally managed to keep the England batters quiet in the next over.

England break their own record

As per ESPNcricinfo, England's 4.2-over fifty is now the fastest for a team in Test cricket. The Englishmen broke their own record as they hammered one in 4.3 overs against South Africa in the 1994 Oval Test. England also occupy the third spot with a fifty in 4.6 overs against Sri Lanka in 2002 in Manchester.