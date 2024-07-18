In short Simplifying... In short Ben Duckett, known for his aggressive batting, has surpassed 1,500 runs in his 22nd Test cricket match, boasting an average of 39 and a strike rate over 80.

Despite a poor start in the series opener, Duckett is off to a promising start in the second game.

In First-Class cricket, he's nearing the 10,000 run milestone, having already scored over 9,500 runs in 144 matches.

Duckett averages over 42 in Tests (Source: X/@BenDuckett1)

Ben Duckett races past 1,500 runs in Test cricket: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:14 pm Jul 18, 202404:14 pm

What's the story Dashing England opener Ben Duckett has raced past 1,500 runs in Test cricket. He accomplished the milestone on Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The southpaw entered the game, requiring 33 runs to accomplish the mark. He ended up scoring 71 off 59 balls, a knock laced with 14 fours. Here are his stats.

Stats

A look at his stats

Duckett is known for his aggressive batting up the order. Playing his 22nd Test, Duckett has raced to 1,538 runs at an average of 40.47 (SR: 85.68). He has smashed three tons and eight half-centuries in the format so far. As per ESPNcricinfo, Duckett has 578 Test runs at home, averaging 48.08. This was his third fifty at home (100: 1).

Form

Poor show in the opener

Duckett missed out in the series opener as he could only manage three runs in his only outing. However, he made things count in Nottingham as England were off to a fine start. Notably, the 153 versus India in Rajkot was Duckett 's only previous 50-plus Test score this year. He is playing his seventh Test in 2024.

FC

10,000 FC runs for Duckett

Earlier this year, Duckett went past 9,500 runs in First-Class cricket. He has now raced to 10,009 runs in 144 matches, averaging 42-plus. Interestingly, his strike rate is over 73. The tally includes 27 tons and 45 fifties with 282* being his best score. Notably, Duckett is playing his second Test match against the Carribbean team.

Elite list

Joint-third-fastest fifty for England

Duckett was at his destructive best as he recorded the joint-third-fastest Test fifty by an England batter, off 32 balls. Ian Botham also took as many deliveries to complete his fifty against New Zealand at The Oval, 1986. Botham (28 balls vs India, 1981) also tops this list as Jonny Bairstow (30 balls vs NZ, 2022) holds the second place.