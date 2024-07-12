In short Simplifying... In short James Anderson, the star pacer, has a record of dismissing top batters in Test cricket.

Notably, he trapped Cheteshwar Pujara 12 times, David Warner 10 times, and Azhar Ali, Michael Clarke, Sachin Tendulkar, and Kane Williamson 9 times each.

Anderson removed Sachin Tendulkar nine times (Source: X/@ICC)

These batting greats were James Anderson's bunnies in Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:41 pm Jul 12, 202404:41 pm

What's the story James Anderson signed off from international cricket following England's innings triumph over West Indies in the first Test at Lord's. It's the end of a remarkable journey as Anderson served the national team for 22 years. He bids adieu as the only pacer with 700-plus Test wickets. Anderson's thunderbolts tormented many batters. Here we look at the batting greats who were his bunnies (Tests).

Cheteshwar Pujara - 12 dismissals

Anderson managed to breach Cheteshwar Pujara's rock-solid defense on numerous occasions. As per ESPNcricinfo, the star pacer trapped Pujara a total of 12 times across 37 Test meetings. The Indian batter could only manage 261 runs in this battle while averaging a poor 21.75. Only Australia's Nathan Lyon has dismissed him more often in Tests (13).

David Warner - 10 dismissals

Though David Warner is known for his struggles against Stuart Broad, Anderson also gave the former Australian opener a hard time in Tests. The legendary pacer trapped the southpaw 10 times across 42 meetings while conceding 366 runs. Warner, who is also retired from international cricket, averaged 36.60 against Anderson.

Azhar Ali, Michael Clarke - 9 dismissals

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali fell to Anderson nine times across 25 meetings in whites. The star batter could only manage 202 runs against the speedster at 22.44. Michael Clarke, one of the most successful Aussie batters in Tests, also fell nine times to Anderson (35 innings). Clarke tallied 297 runs against him at 33.

Sachin Tendulkar - 9 dismissals

The highest run-getter in Test match history, Sachin Tendulkar fell to Anderson nine times across 23 meetings in the longest format. The Indian batting legend managed 208 runs in this battle while averaging a paltry 23.11. Notably, no other bowler dismissed Tendulkar more than six times in Tests.

Kane Williamson - 9 dismissals

New Zealand's leading run-getter in Tests, Kane Williamson averaged just 18.44 against Anderson. The legendary pacer breached his defenses nine times across 21 meetings, conceding 166 runs. Meanwhile, the likes of Kraigg Brathwaite, Shane Watson, Ajinkya Rahane, Shan Masood, and Steve Smith fell to the pacer eight times. Anderson removed Jacques Kallis seven times in Tests.