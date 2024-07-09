In brief Simplifying... In brief Michael Holding, Alf Valentine, Malcolm Marshall, and Sonny Ramadhin are notable West Indies bowlers who have made significant impacts in England Test matches.

Michael Holding tops this list (Source: X/@ICC)

Decoding West Indies bowlers with best figures in England (Tests)

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:22 pm Jul 09, 2024

What's the story England's home summer season will start with a three-match Test series against West Indies, starting on July 10 at the Lord's. Trent Bridge and Edgbaston will host the following two matches. Ben Stokes has led the Test team well in recent years. Kraigg Brathwaite's WI will enter as underdogs. Here we present the best bowling figures by WI bowlers on England soil (Tests).

Michael Holding - 8/92, The Oval

As per ESPNcricinfo, Michael Holding holds the record for the best innings figures by a WI bowler in England. He claimed an eight-wicket haul at The Oval back in 1976. Holding claimed 8/92 as England were folded for 435 while responding to WI's first innings total of 687/8d. The pacer dismissed six of England's top-seven batters. WI went on to register a 231-run triumph.

Alf Valentine - 8/104, Manchester

Late left-arm spinner Alf Valentine was brilliant in the 1950 away Test series against England. The Manchester game saw him claim 8/104 across 50 overs as the hosts posted 312 while batting first. Valentine pocketed the first eight wickets before Sonny Ramadhin took the final two. The spinner's efforts, however, went in vain as England triumphed by 202 runs.

Malcolm Marshall - 7/22, Manchester

Malcolm Marshall breathed fire with the red cherry in the third innings of the 1988 Manchester Test. England, who were trailing by 249 runs, got bundled out for 93 as Marshall was nearly unplayable. He claimed wickets at regular intervals and finished with 7/22 across 15.4 overs. The legendary pacer took two wickets in his first outing as well, resulting in England's innings win.

Sonny Ramadhin - 7/49, Birmingham

It was the opener of the 1957 WI-ENG series and Sonny Ramadhin left a mark in the first innings. The off-spinner ignited a shocking collapse as England went from 102/2 to 186 all-out in Birmingham. Ramadhin returned with 7/49 in 31 overs. He claimed two wickets in his second outing as well as the game resulted in a draw.